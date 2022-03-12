Twitter furious as Kamala Harris laughs during press briefing on Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine war: A spokesperson for Kamala Harris said she and the Polish president were not laughing at refugees but about who would speak first, as they had been asked simultaneous questions.

United States Vice President Kamala Harris is facing backlash on social media for laughing in response to a reporter’s question on Ukrainian refugees.

During a press briefing in Poland, where Polish President Andrzej Duda was also present, Harris was asked if the US would be willing to help in the handling of the Ukrainian refugee crisis.



Kamala Harris Had Another Laughing Incident in Poland pic.twitter.com/5kvpg62uRG

— Ionic Minerals (@spirit2012) March 10, 2022

More than 20 lakh people have left Ukraine for neighbouring countries since the beginning of Russian invasion last month -- an exodus unlike anything Europe has seen in recent times.

The journalist told Harris that one of her colleagues, who had spoken to the mayor of the largest border town in Poland, had been informed that the system was not prepared to handle the huge influx of refugees.

“It is an improvised system that can maybe work for two weeks not indefinitely,” she said. “It will collapse. And I was wondering what the United States is going to do more specifically to set up a permanent infrastructure, and relatedly, is the United States willing to make specific allocations for Ukrainian refugees?”

The journalist then moved on to the Polish president, asking him if he had urged the US to accept more refugees.

At this point, Harris looked at Duda, said “okay”, and let out a laugh. The Polish president also joined in.

“A friend in need is a friend indeed,” Harris added and broke into laughter.

Twitter users were furious with Harris. “Huh? Laughing? I suppose it is a nervous laugh…but really?” asked journalist Greta Van Susteren.



[huh? Laughing? I suppose it is a nervous laugh…but really..] Kamala Harris Laughs When Asked About Ukrainian Refugee Crisis https://t.co/9Mpti3WWjU via @YouTube — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) March 10, 2022



Another Twitter user said: "Please stop laughing during inappropriate moments. It makes you and our country look foolish."



Please stop laughing during inappropriate moments @KamalaHarris@vp . It makes you and our country look foolish. https://t.co/hSotHRHyYU — Kat (@Kats_Musings) March 10, 2022



A user named Andrew Pitzell said the two leaders were only laughing at the awkwardness of the language barrier.

"...and who should respond and how," he said. "It’s like walking down a hall and figuring out which way each other are going to walk while a war is going on. No one laughed at the war. Anything to make a problem, huh?"



No one is, they both laughed at the awkwardness of the language barrier and who should respond and how. It’s like walking down a hall and figuring out which way each other are going to walk while a war is going on. No one laughed at the war. Anything to make a problem, huh? — Fill it n' Spill it! (@AndrewPitzell) March 10, 2022



Herbie Ziskend, Harris' deputy communications director, said the video of her laughing during the press briefing was "wildly out of context".

"I was in the room," he said. "The vice president and (Polish) president were laughing about who would speak first amidst simultaneous translations - they were certainly not laughing about refugees."