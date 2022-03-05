English
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Russia, Ukraine, Putin: The week in 5 cartoons from around the world

    Russia-Ukraine war: See how cartoonists have captured the simmering crisis in their sketches.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 05, 2022 / 03:03 PM IST
    Russia-Ukraine war: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused heavy casualties and triggered a refugee crisis. Protests have erupted across the world against Russia's actions.

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has created an unprecedented humanitarian crisis, with heavy casualties, shortages of essential equipment and an exodus unlike anything Europe has seen in recent times.

    Protests have erupted across the world against Russia’s war on its neighbouring country and there has been an outpouring of support and solidarity for the Ukrainians.

    Media outlets have continued blow-by-blow coverage of the situation in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion on February 24. The crisis has also been captured by cartoonists from around the world.

    Here is a look at some powerful sketches on the Russia-Ukraine war:

    Kyiv Post

    Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English newspaper, published a cartoon showing Russian President Vladimir Putin at a long table -- which featured in his meetings with foreign leaders before Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Only the table was morphed to create a coffin.

     

    Majalla

    Jeannette Khouri from Arab magazine Majalla created a cartoon illustrating Russia's  nuclear threats. 

     

     

    The Guardian

    A cartoon by Ben Jennings for The Guardian showed a pensive-looking Putin with blood on his hands. The angel on one of his shoulders, representing his conscience, is shown being beaten by two men in riot gear, while the devil on the right looks on.

    The Times

    The Times' cartoon by Morten Morland features a dwarfed Putin standing on the mangled remains of conflict, while reading out his list of demands before Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who towers over him.

     

    The Washington Post 

    Ann Telnaes' cartoon for The Washington Post shows Republican Senator Lindsey Graham saying Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if Donald Trump was still president of the United States. Trump, meanwhile holds a red banner with the word "autocrats" and says "Go Vlad".
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Mar 5, 2022 01:22 pm
