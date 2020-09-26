Railways comes up with explanation after video of overcrowding in Mumbai local sparks debate on social media

After a video clip of people crowding onto a suburban train in Mumbai from September 23 became a hotly debated topic on social media, authorities have come forward to issue a clarification on why the train was crowded amid COVID-19.

In one of the widely circulated short video clip, commuters wearing masks struggle to board a crowded train while another video shows the inside of a compartment reserved for women that is full of passengers violating the physical distancing guideline issued by government.

This the foolishness i was expecting from my beloved indians, mumbai is at a such a peak in #COVID19 as well as death due to covid, This idiocy shows why it is number 1..#WakeUpIndians #TakeCovid19Seriously https://t.co/QE1OG07y70

— Ayush Ujjwal Thakur (@Tednpoker) September 25, 2020

As the videos went viral, many users took to Twitter to express their concern over the nightmarish sight.



In this situation How community transfer can be stopped? https://t.co/Ej1CnSFbJ4 — Saurabh Kumar Singh (@hisaurabh) September 25, 2020





Seriously??? And we’re here thinking like 31st December is an expiry date of corona!! https://t.co/ZvbwGiyMcj

— Hetal lodha (@hetal_lodha) September 25, 2020



I see people blaming these people.

I see people blaming corporates.

But this is on the Railways and the government. Barely 25% of the services are active when over 50% of “essential workers” need to commute. Ply more services NOW! https://t.co/Bk3baON955 — Anish Bhalerao (@anishbhalerao) September 25, 2020



Corona has no space to enter ... — Dinesh Trivedi (@DinTri) September 24, 2020





Bear in mind that these people don't have any choice. Nobody wants to be packed like sardines on a good day, much less in the middle of a pandemic. But not everyone is privileged enough to be socially distant and still make a living. https://t.co/4meOkfM6Cx

— Shiamak Baria-Unwalla (@Crikipedia) September 25, 2020

As the reactions started to flood in, official handle of the Western Railways responded to the ongoing debate saying that the incident is from September 23. In an official statement authorities informed saying that due to incessant rainfall in the city, trains were cancelled which caused crowding on other operational trains.



There was heavy rains on 23 Sept 2020 due to which 233 suburban services were cancelled between Churchgate - Andheri resulting in unusual rush at Borivali in the evening. Extra Virar 15 car service was run to accommodate passengers. WR is running more services than demand. pic.twitter.com/v2rMjWEVVg — Western Railway (@WesternRly) September 24, 2020





Heavy rains on 23 Sept led to cancellation of 263 out of 500 services, resulting in rush at Borivali.

But, WR created capacity ahead of demand on real time basis. Today, situation is perfectly normal in evening as evident in this video similar was the situation on 22/9. @drmbct pic.twitter.com/ntwJ5T6PFa — Western Railway (@WesternRly) September 24, 2020

Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall which started late on the afternoon of September 22, and inundated several areas, including low-lying areas in Sion, Wadala, Dadar, of Mumbai. Mumbaikars in many parts of the city had to wade through a waterlogged road after continuous downpour.