Last Updated : Sep 26, 2020 05:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Railways comes up with explanation after video of overcrowding in Mumbai local sparks debate on social media

As the reactions started to flood in, official handle of the Western Railways responded to the ongoing debate saying that the incident is from September 23.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
After a video clip of people crowding onto a suburban train in Mumbai from September 23 became a hotly debated topic on social media, authorities have come forward to issue a clarification on why the train was crowded amid COVID-19.

In one of the widely circulated short video clip, commuters wearing masks struggle to board a crowded train while another video shows the inside of a compartment reserved for women that is full of passengers violating the physical distancing guideline issued by government.

As the videos went viral, many users took to Twitter to express their concern over the nightmarish sight.







As the reactions started to flood in, official handle of the Western Railways responded to the ongoing debate saying that the incident is from September 23. In an official statement authorities informed saying that due to incessant rainfall in the city, trains were cancelled which caused crowding on other operational trains.


Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall which started late on the afternoon of September 22, and inundated several areas, including low-lying areas in Sion, Wadala, Dadar, of Mumbai. Mumbaikars in many parts of the city had to wade through a waterlogged road after continuous downpour.
First Published on Sep 26, 2020 05:10 pm

tags #Covid-19 #Mumbai local trains #Western Railways

