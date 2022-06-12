Hyderabad fashion designer found dead in her home

Prathyusha Garimella had her own fashion label. Her work had been featured in magazines like Vogue and Femina.(Image credit: Prathyusha Garimella Official/Instagram)

A Hyderabad-based fashion designer, Prathyusha Garimella, was found dead in her home on June 11, news agency ANI reported. The police suspect that she died by suicide.

The designer had her own label, which catered to Bollywood and Tollywood celebrities. Her work had been featured in magazines like Vogue and Femina.

Garimella lived in Hyderabad’s affluent Banjara Hills area. On Saturday, her family found her lying motionless in a bathroom and alerted the police.

She reportedly inhaled carbon monoxide. The police found a gas cylinder in her bedroom.

The designer said in a note that she had been feeling lonely and stressed, PTI reported.

The police have filed a case pertaining to the death under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Garimella’s body was sent to the Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad for a post-mortem examination.

Her friends took to social media to pay tribute to her.

“My bestie, my dearest friend. Gone too soon,” said entrepreneur Upasana Konidela, who is married to actor Ram Charan. “She had the best of everything, career, friends and family -- yet succumbed to depression. Post this incident, truly believe that karmic baggage passes through lifetimes. We pray for her peace.”

