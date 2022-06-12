English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Hyderabad fashion designer found dead in her home

    The police suspect that Prathyusha Garimella died by suicide. They filed a case pertaining to the death under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 12, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST
    Prathyusha Garimella had her own fashion label. Her work had been featured in magazines like Vogue and Femina.(Image credit: Prathyusha Garimella Official/Instagram)

    Prathyusha Garimella had her own fashion label. Her work had been featured in magazines like Vogue and Femina.(Image credit: Prathyusha Garimella Official/Instagram)

    A Hyderabad-based fashion designer, Prathyusha Garimella, was found dead in her home on June 11, news agency ANI reported. The police suspect that she died by suicide.

    The designer had her own label, which catered to Bollywood and Tollywood celebrities. Her work had been featured in magazines like Vogue and Femina.

    Garimella lived in Hyderabad’s affluent Banjara Hills area. On Saturday, her family found her lying motionless in a bathroom and alerted the police.

    She reportedly inhaled carbon monoxide. The police found a gas cylinder in her bedroom.

    The designer said in a note that she had been feeling lonely and stressed, PTI reported.

    Close

    Related stories

    The police have filed a case pertaining to the death under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

    Garimella’s body was sent to the Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad for a post-mortem examination.

    Her friends took to social media to pay tribute to her.

    “My bestie, my dearest friend. Gone too soon,” said entrepreneur Upasana Konidela, who is married to actor Ram Charan. “She had the best of everything, career, friends and family -- yet succumbed to depression. Post this incident, truly believe that karmic baggage passes through lifetimes. We pray for her peace.”

    (With inputs from ANI and PTI)

    Suicide prevention Helpline Box BoX
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #celebrities #Hyderabad #suicide
    first published: Jun 12, 2022 08:58 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.