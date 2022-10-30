English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Dementors from Harry Potter? New James Webb photo intrigues internet

    The powerful telescope has brought forward another detailed view of the mysterious Pillars of Creation

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    October 30, 2022 / 11:52 AM IST
    Pillars of creation. (Image credit: NASA)

    Pillars of creation. (Image credit: NASA)


    A ghostly hand stretches out in an eerie atmosphere, an image that seems borrowed from a fantasy film. It appeared recently on NASA's social media handles.

    The image is the work of the path-breaking James Webb Telescope, which is offering the world an incredibly detailed view of the universe.

    James Webb's latest offering captures the Pillars of Creation -- massive trunks of dust and gas in a constellation situated about 7,000 light-years from Earth.

    The photo follows two other striking star-filled images of the pillars, revealed earlier this month.

    Stunning new photos from James Webb telescope of 'Pillars of Creation'

    Close

    Related stories

     

     

    The latest photo stands out for its haunting quality, a reveal suitable for spooky season.

    In it, the pillars appear like a monstrous hand moving to clutch its prey. The photo came alive with mid-infrared instrument.

    On Instagram, one user said the photo seemed to be showing dementors from the Harry Potter universe.

    "So hauntingly beautiful," another comment read.

    With each detailed Pillars of Creation photo, scientists are getting deeper insight into this mysterious region.

    "With this new MIRI ( mid-infrared image) astronomers now have higher resolution data in mid-infrared light than ever before," NASA said.
    Tags: #James Webb telescope #NASA #Pillars of Creation
    first published: Oct 30, 2022 11:48 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.