Dementors from Harry Potter? New James Webb photo intrigues internet

Pillars of creation. (Image credit: NASA)

A ghostly hand stretches out in an eerie atmosphere, an image that seems borrowed from a fantasy film. It appeared recently on NASA's social media handles.

The image is the work of the path-breaking James Webb Telescope, which is offering the world an incredibly detailed view of the universe.

James Webb's latest offering captures the Pillars of Creation -- massive trunks of dust and gas in a constellation situated about 7,000 light-years from Earth.

The photo follows two other striking star-filled images of the pillars, revealed earlier this month.

Stunning new photos from James Webb telescope of 'Pillars of Creation'

The latest photo stands out for its haunting quality, a reveal suitable for spooky season.

In it, the pillars appear like a monstrous hand moving to clutch its prey. The photo came alive with mid-infrared instrument.

On Instagram, one user said the photo seemed to be showing dementors from the Harry Potter universe.

"So hauntingly beautiful," another comment read.

With each detailed Pillars of Creation photo, scientists are getting deeper insight into this mysterious region.

"With this new MIRI ( mid-infrared image) astronomers now have higher resolution data in mid-infrared light than ever before," NASA said.