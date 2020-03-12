App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2020 04:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Opposition warns Govt against Railway privatisation

"Railways is a services sector. BJP is unaware of reasons for establishment of railways. Railway is not an engine to be auctioned off to the highest bidder, it is for poor man's service," M K Raghavan said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Opposition on March 12 demanded that the government not undertake privatisation of railways and come out with a separate Rail Budget to better analyse the performance.

Participating in a discussion on demands for grants of the Ministry of Railways in Lok Sabha, M K Raghavan (Cong) said the BJP government has shown consistent apathy towards railways in the last 5 years and the dismal performance is visible in the high operating ratio, which is the worst in last 10 years.

"Railways is a services sector. BJP is unaware of reasons for establishment of railways. Railway is not an engine to be auctioned off to the highest bidder, it is for poor man's service," he said.

Close

Raghavan said the focus of the Union Budget on railways is cursory and reveals neglect. There is a drive to sell off public assets and a collosal failure in its management, he said.

related news

"This Budget is a call for privatisation and eventual selling off of railways which is the lifeline of Indian people," he said.

S S Palanimanickam (DMK) said the BJP government is moving towards privatisation of railways.

"Air India is on verge of privatisation, land and sea transport have already been privatised. I suggest just give up the idea of privatisation of railways," he said.

Palanimanickam said there should be separate Budget which will encourage the Rail Ministry to discuss demands of various railway zones.

"Earlier there was separate budget for all zones. The rail minister used to hold meeting with MPs to know demands of zones, but now no such meetings take place," he said.

The government had merged Railway Budget with General Budget from 2017-18 onwards, ending a 92-year old practice of a separate budget for the country's largest transporter.

The presentation of separate railway budget started in 1924, and had continued even after Independence as a convention rather than under Constitutional provisions.

Noting that railways is now appointing only contractual labourers, Palanimanickam said, "If you have the mindset to privatise, how can you save railways?"

Tapir Gao (BJP) said the Indian railways has developed so many facilities that its services are now comparable to those offered by airlines.

"Even 60 years after Independence, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram did not have rail connectivity. It is only under Modi government that railway extended connectivity to every corner of the country," he said.

Before the House took up discussion of the demand for grants of Railways, Speaker Om Birla said the House has to discuss demands for grants of six ministries and sought to know from members if they are okay if Lok Sabha proceedings are held on Saturday and Sunday.

As opposition members and some members from treasury benches were seen not supporting the idea, the speaker suggested that the House will sit late on March 12 and 13 to discuss them.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 12, 2020 04:10 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.