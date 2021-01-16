MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join us on Jan 21, 22 and 23, 2021 at the ANYBODY CAN TRADE 360° LIVE virtual event. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Odisha becomes first state to pause COVID-19 vaccination drive; here’s why

Sanitation worker Biranchi Naik was the first person to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus in Odisha.

Moneycontrol News
January 16, 2021 / 09:10 PM IST

Odisha became the first state to halt the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive for a day. The Odisha administration decided not to conduct the coronavirus vaccination drive on January 17 to observe if those who received the COVID-19 vaccine on January 16 developed any complication from the jab.

“We want to observe those who took the vaccine. From Monday, the vaccination drive will continue till all 3.28 lakh health workers are inoculated,” said Pradipta Mohapatra, Additional Chief Secretary (Health), Odisha, on January 16.

The immunisation was conducted across 161 session sites in 30 districts of Odisha on day one of the coronavirus vaccination drive.

Sanitation worker Biranchi Naik (51) was the first person to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus in Odisha. He got his vaccine shot at Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar at 11.05 am. The second person to receive the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in Odisha was orthopaedic surgeon Dr Laxmidhar Sahu, Director, Capital Hospital.

The state vaccinated around 16,000 healthcare and frontline workers on the first day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

Odisha received a total of 4.08 lakh doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine Covishield, which is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India in the country, and another 20,000 doses of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin in the first lot.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #coronavirus vaccine #COVID-19 vaccination drive #COVID-19 vaccine tracker #Odisha
first published: Jan 16, 2021 09:10 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | CoWIN app is mandatory for vaccination, says health ministry; Delhi extends COVID guidelines for UK returnees

Coronavirus Essential | CoWIN app is mandatory for vaccination, says health ministry; Delhi extends COVID guidelines for UK returnees

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.