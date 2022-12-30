The only 2 times PM Modi’s mother attended public events with him

(Image credit: narendramodi.in)

Heeraben Modi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, often featured in his social media posts but rarely participated in any public events with him.

Modi had revealed in a blog written in June that his mother shared the stage with him only twice, that too before he became the prime minister.

The first time, she applied "tilak" on his forehead in Ahmedabad, at an event to mark the completion of BJP's "Ekta Yatra" (Integration Rally). The yatra, started in 1991, had culminated in the hoisting of the national flag at Srinagar's Lal Chowk.

The second time she appeared on stage was when Modi took oath as the chief minister of Gujarat in 2001.

"The oath-taking ceremony held two decades ago was the last public event that Mother attended with me. Since then, she has never accompanied me to a single public event," Modi wrote in the blog post.

The prime minister's mother died aged 100 on December 30 at the U.N. Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad.

Announcing her death on Twitter, Modi spoke about her selflessness and dedication to values.

"A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values," he tweeted.

The nation joined him in mourning Heeraben. Politicians and the public took to Twitter to offer Modi's family their condolences.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's mother Heeraba's hundred years of struggles is a symbol of Indian ideals," President Droupadi Murmu said.

Home minister Amit Shah tweeted: "The entire nation stands with Prime Minister Modi and his family in this hour of grief. The prayers of crores of people are with you."