Monkeypox reaches Mexico, Ireland: Top 5 developments

Monkeypox causes fevers and skin lesions.

Viral infection monkeypox is spreading to more countries, with the World Health Organization warning that confirmed cases might just be the “tip of the iceberg”.

The illness causes fevers, skin lesions and severe headaches. Symptoms are likely to be more severe in children and patients with immune deficiencies.

Here are five latest developments related to the monkeypox outbreak:

1) Mexico confirmed its first case of the viral infection on May 28, news agency Reuters reported. The 50-year-old patient is being treated in Mexico city.

2) Ireland's health agency also reported the very first monkeypox case in the country. Another person suspected to have the infection is being monitored.

3) Argentina has become the first Latin American country to report cases of monkeypox. The two patients had a history of travel to Spain, AP reported.

4) In India, the government of West Bengal has directed hospitals to arrange solation beds for possible monkeypox patients (travelers from abroad), news agency PTI reported. "Although monkeypox has not been reported in India, but with new cases being detected from various countries, chances of this disease occurring in India cannot be ruled out," the state government said in an advisory.

5) Monkeypox has been detected in about 20 countries so far. There are nearly 200 cases worldwide. "We don't know if we are just seeing the peak of the iceberg," Sylvie Briand, WHO's pandemic preparedness and prevention chief, said, news agency AFP reported. As cases spread in Europe, the European Union is working to formulate a common agreement to procure antivirals and vaccines for monkeypox, according to Reuters.





