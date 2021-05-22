MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Ministry of Education calls meeting on pending Class 12 board exams on May 23

The meeting will be chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar will be in attendance.

PTI
May 22, 2021 / 03:08 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

The Ministry of Education has called a crucial meeting on Sunday to discuss the issue of pending Class 12 board exams, which were postponed in view of the second wave of COVID-19, Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said.

The meeting will be chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar will be in attendance.

"I recently held a meeting with the state education secretaries in this regard. The consultative process will be further strengthened through a high-level meeting to be chaired by Hon’ble Defence Minister Shri @rajnathsingh Ji," Nishank tweeted on Saturday.

"All the state government education ministers and secretaries have been requested to attend this meeting and to share their valuable views with regards to upcoming examinations. This virtual meeting will take place at 11.30 am on 23rd May, 2021," he added.

In a letter to states and union territories, the Union education minister has stated that the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, and the CBSE are exploring options regarding the conduct of examinations, keeping in mind the safety and security of the students and the teachers.

Close

Related stories

"The Department of Higher Education is also deliberating upon the finalization of the dates of examinations for institutions of higher learning. COVID-19 pandemic has affected various areas including the Education sector, particularly the board exams and entrance exams," the letter noted.

"In view of the prevailing situation, almost all the State Education Boards, CBSE and ICSE have postponed their Class XII examinations, 2021. Similarly, the National Testing Agency (NTA) and other national exam conducting institutions have also postponed the entrance exams for admissions to professional courses," it added.
PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #education #exams #India #Ministry of Education #Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
first published: May 22, 2021 03:06 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.