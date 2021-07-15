Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: MSBSHSE to announce Class 10 result on July 16. Here're the details

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the results of the Class 10 exams on July 16 at 1 pm, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said.

Students can check their results on the board's official website: mahresult.nic.in.



Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare results of Std 10th, 2021 batch based on internal assessments on 16th July at 1 pm. Best of luck to all students. pic.twitter.com/Qaq4zrLllB

— Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) July 15, 2021

“The online result of E10V prepared by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on the basis of internal assessment in the year 2021 will be released tomorrow, July 16, 2021 at 1:00 PM. Will be announced. Best wishes to all students!," the state education minister said in a tweet.

Here are the steps to check Maharashtra SSC Results 2021

Visit official website of Maharashtra board maharashtraeducation.com.

Click on the ‘Maharashtra Class 10 results 2021’ link.

Fill in your credentials and log in

Maharashtra SSC Class 10 result will appear on your screen

For future reference, download and take a printout of the result

The Maharashtra government cancelled the exam for the Class 10 board for 2021 due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in India. On the basis of marks obtained by the students in the internal examination of Class 9 and Class 10, MSBSHSE Class 10 results will be prepared. Of the 100 marks, 50 percent will be based on class 9, 30 marks for the year-long internal assessment of class 10 and 20 marks will be for practical or homework or assignments in class 10.

An official notification said that the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has decided to pass all students.

Last year, the Class 10 results were declared on July 29. The pass percentage was 95.30. The pass percentage of girl students stood at 97.91 percent and that of the boys was 93.90 percent.