Lok Sabha polls 2019: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi puts 41 seats under Priyanka, 39 under Scindia in UP

The Congress on February 12 announced distribution of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies for Uttar Pradesh between the party's General Secretary East and West, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia respectively.

Priyanka Gandhi has 41 Lok Sabha constituencies under her charge while 39 parliamentary segments will be taken care of by Scindia, a party statement stated.

Among key constituencies placed under Priyanka's charge are Lucknow, Amethi, Rae Bareli, Sultanpur, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Phulpur, Allahabad, Barabanki and Kushinagar.



Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Moradabad, Ghaziabad, Mathura, Pilibhit, Dhaurahra, Kanpur and Farrukhabad are some of the key constituencies placed under Scindia's charge.

Priyanka Gandhi was appointed party in-charge of UP East on January 23. Jyotiraditya Scindia, who played a key role behind Congress' victory in Madhya Pradesh, was appointed West UP in-charge.

On February 11, Rahul Gandhi, along with Priyanka and Scindia, held a massive roadshow in Lucknow, with thousands of party workers from across the country in attendance.

A day after the roadshow, Priyanka had held marathon meetings to devise strategy for the upcoming general elections. The meetings were attended by senior leaders and office-bearers from Lucknow, Unnao, Mohanlalganj, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Ambedkar Nagar, Sitapur, Kaushambi, Fatehpur, Bahraich, Phulpur and Ayodhya Lok Sabha constituencies.