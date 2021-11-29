MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
LIVE NOWIntrazon 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company)
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Leaders of 12 opposition parties condemn Centre over suspension of Rajya Sabha members

The opposition leaders termed the suspension as "unwarranted and undemocratic”, and alleged that the action is in violation of all rules and procedures of the Upper House.

PTI
November 29, 2021 / 06:18 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Leaders of 12 opposition parties on Monday condemned the government for bringing a motion that led to the suspension of 12 members of Rajya Sabha for their unruly behaviour during the last parliamentary session.

The opposition leaders termed the suspension as "unwarranted and undemocratic”, and alleged that the action is in violation of all rules and procedures of the Upper House.

"The leaders of the opposition parties unitedly condemn the unwarranted and undemocratic suspension of 12 members in violation of all the Rules of Procedure of Rajya Sabha pertaining to suspension of members for the entire duration of the Winter session,” the joint statement signed by leaders of the opposition parties said.

"The motion moved by the Government for suspending the members in regard to the unfortunate incident that occurred in the previous session is unprecedented and violates the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Council of States (Rajya Sabha)," it said.

The signatories of the joint statement are Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and members of the Congress, DMK, SP, NCP, Shiv Sena, RJD, CPI(M), CPI, IUML, LJD, JDS, MDMK, TRS and AAP.

Close

Related stories

Meanwhile, floor leaders of the opposition parties of Rajya Sabha will meet on Tuesday to deliberate on the future course of action to resist the "authoritarian decision" of the government and defend parliamentary democracy, the statement further said.

Twelve opposition members in Rajya Sabha, including Congress MP Chhaya Verma, Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi and TMC’s Dola Sen were on Monday suspended for the remaining part of the winter session for their misconduct and unruly behaviour during the last session.

Among the suspended members, six are from the Congress, two each from the TMC and Shiv Sena and one each from the CPM and the CPI.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Parliament winter session #Politics #Rajya Sabha
first published: Nov 29, 2021 06:18 pm

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.