you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2020 07:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Largest militaries in the world: Guess where India ranks

Check out the top-10 countries with the largest active military manpower as of 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
According to estimates by Global Firepower People's Republic of China has the largest military at its disposal. India and US are second and third, but have almost half that number compared to China. Here are the top-10 countries with the largest total available active military manpower in 2019. (Image: Reuters)
According to Global Firepower estimates, the People's Republic of China has the largest military at its disposal. By largest, the index means the highest number of personnel in the army, navy, air force and other armed forces combined. Check out the top-10 countries with the largest manpower as of 2019. (Image: Reuters)

No. 10 | Egypt | Total available active military manpower: 440,000
No 10 | Egypt | Total available active military manpower: 440, 000 (Image: Reuters)

No. 9 | Vietnam | Total available active military manpower: 482,000
No 9 | Vietnam | Total available active military manpower: 482,000 (Image: Reuters)

No. 8 | Iran | Total available active military manpower: 532,000
No 8 | Iran | Total available active military manpower: 532,000 (Image: Reuters)

No. 7 | South Korea | Total available active military manpower: 625,000
No 7 | South Korea | Total available active military manpower: 625,000 (Image: Reuters)

No. 6 | Pakistan | Total available active military manpower: 654,000
No 6 | Pakistan | Total available active military manpower: 654,000 (Image: Reuters)

No. 5 | Russia | Total available active military manpower: 1,013,628
No 5 | Russia | Total available active military manpower: 1,013,628 (Image: Reuters)

No. 4 | North Korea | Total available active military manpower: 1,280,000
No 4 | North Korea| Total available active military manpower: 1,280,000 (Image: Reuters)

No. 3 | US | Total available active military manpower: 1,281,900
No 3 | US | Total available active military manpower: 1,281,900 (Image: Reuters)

No. 2 | India | Total available active military manpower: 1,362,500
No 2 | India | Total available active military manpower: 1,362,500 (Image: Reuters)

No. 1 | China | Total available active military manpower: 2,183,000
No 1 | China | Total available active military manpower: 2,183,000 (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Jan 9, 2020 07:44 am

