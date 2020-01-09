Largest militaries in the world: Guess where India ranks

Check out the top-10 countries with the largest active military manpower as of 2019. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 According to Global Firepower estimates, the People's Republic of China has the largest military at its disposal. By largest, the index means the highest number of personnel in the army, navy, air force and other armed forces combined. Check out the top-10 countries with the largest manpower as of 2019. (Image: Reuters) 2/11 No 10 | Egypt | Total available active military manpower: 440, 000 (Image: Reuters) 3/11 No 9 | Vietnam | Total available active military manpower: 482,000 (Image: Reuters) 4/11 No 8 | Iran | Total available active military manpower: 532,000 (Image: Reuters) 5/11 No 7 | South Korea | Total available active military manpower: 625,000 (Image: Reuters) 6/11 No 6 | Pakistan | Total available active military manpower: 654,000 (Image: Reuters) 7/11 No 5 | Russia | Total available active military manpower: 1,013,628 (Image: Reuters) 8/11 No 4 | North Korea| Total available active military manpower: 1,280,000 (Image: Reuters) 9/11 No 3 | US | Total available active military manpower: 1,281,900 (Image: Reuters) 10/11 No 2 | India | Total available active military manpower: 1,362,500 (Image: Reuters) 11/11 No 1 | China | Total available active military manpower: 2,183,000 (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jan 9, 2020 07:44 am