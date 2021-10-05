MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Video purportedly shows SUV running over farmers, Priyanka Gandhi ups the ante

MoneyControl could not independently verify the authenticity of the 25-second long video clip that shows a jeep hitting the farmers who fall to the ground. A farmer is seen landing on the Jeep's bonnet as others run to save themselves.

Moneycontrol News
October 05, 2021 / 09:58 AM IST
A vehicle set ablaze after violence broke out after farmers agitating were allegedly run over by a vehicle in Lakhimpur Kheri,October, 3. (Image: PTI)

A vehicle set ablaze after violence broke out after farmers agitating were allegedly run over by a vehicle in Lakhimpur Kheri,October, 3. (Image: PTI)


A video of an SUV purportedly running over the protesting farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri is being shared extensively on social media since October 4 evening.

At least eight people, including four farmers, were killed during violence that erupted on October 3 over a visit by two ministers, during a protest against the Centre’s three farm laws. A local journalist, who was present at the spot, was found dead on Monday morning, taking the death toll to nine, according to agency reports.

The video, that appeared on Twitter around the time Facebook, and its two social media platforms WhatsApp and Instagram were down for scores of users across the world, is said to be from the incident site, though Police have not verified it yet.

The 25-second long video clip shows a jeep hitting the farmers who fall to the ground. A farmer in a white shirt and a green turban is seen landing on the Jeep's bonnet as others run to save themselves. The jeep is followed by another SUV in the video.

MoneyControl could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi who was stopped from meeting the families of the deceased farmers shared the video on her twitter on October 5 asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi why the person driving the SUV has not been arrested so far.

"Narendra Modi ji, your government has kept me in custody for the last 28 hours without any order and FIR. This person who crushed the annadata (farmers) has not been arrested yet. Why?" she said.

The video was shared by the Congress party on its Twitter handle on October 4.

The October 3 violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri has triggered a political slugfest in Uttar Pradesh with the Opposition parties trying to corner the Yogi Adityanath-led government even as the chief minister has promised to punish the guilty.

READ: Lakhimpur Kheri violence: UP government to compensate families of deceased, orders probe by retired high court judge

The farmers, who had assembled to stop the visit of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni and Uttar Pradesh Deputy chief minister Keshav Maurya, said the violence near Tikonia-Banbirpur road started after one of the cars in the ministers' convoy mowed down the protesters.

Police have registered a murder case against Teni's son Ashish Mishra and 13 others over the violence.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath #Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra #Current Affairs #India #Lakhimpur Kheri #Lakhimpur violence #Politics
first published: Oct 5, 2021 09:58 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.