Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Video purportedly shows SUV running over farmers, Priyanka Gandhi ups the ante

A vehicle set ablaze after violence broke out after farmers agitating were allegedly run over by a vehicle in Lakhimpur Kheri,October, 3. (Image: PTI)

A video of an SUV purportedly running over the protesting farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri is being shared extensively on social media since October 4 evening.

At least eight people, including four farmers, were killed during violence that erupted on October 3 over a visit by two ministers, during a protest against the Centre’s three farm laws. A local journalist, who was present at the spot, was found dead on Monday morning, taking the death toll to nine, according to agency reports.

The video, that appeared on Twitter around the time Facebook, and its two social media platforms WhatsApp and Instagram were down for scores of users across the world, is said to be from the incident site, though Police have not verified it yet.

The 25-second long video clip shows a jeep hitting the farmers who fall to the ground. A farmer in a white shirt and a green turban is seen landing on the Jeep's bonnet as others run to save themselves. The jeep is followed by another SUV in the video.

MoneyControl could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi who was stopped from meeting the families of the deceased farmers shared the video on her twitter on October 5 asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi why the person driving the SUV has not been arrested so far.

"Narendra Modi ji, your government has kept me in custody for the last 28 hours without any order and FIR. This person who crushed the annadata (farmers) has not been arrested yet. Why?" she said.

The video was shared by the Congress party on its Twitter handle on October 4.



TW: Extremely disturbing visuals from #LakhimpurKheri The silence from the Modi govt makes them complicit. pic.twitter.com/IpbKUDm8hJ — Congress (@INCIndia) October 4, 2021

The October 3 violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri has triggered a political slugfest in Uttar Pradesh with the Opposition parties trying to corner the Yogi Adityanath-led government even as the chief minister has promised to punish the guilty.

The farmers, who had assembled to stop the visit of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni and Uttar Pradesh Deputy chief minister Keshav Maurya, said the violence near Tikonia-Banbirpur road started after one of the cars in the ministers' convoy mowed down the protesters.