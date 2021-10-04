Lakhimpur Kheri violence sparks political storm in UP

Image Ctsy: Twitter user

The October 3 violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri has triggered a political slugfest with the Opposition parties trying to corner the Yogi Adityanath-led government even as the chief minister has promised to punish the guilty.

At least eight people, including four farmers, were killed during violence erupted on October 3 over a visit by two ministers, during a protest against Centre’s three farm laws. According to agency reports, a local journalist, who was present at the spot, was found dead on Monday morning, taking the death toll to nine.

The farmers, who had assembled to stop the visit of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya, said the violence near Tikonia-Banbirpur road started after one of the cars in the ministers' convoy mowed down the protesters.

Police have registered a murder case against Teni's son Ashish Mishra and 13 others over the violence. Teni told news agency ANI that the car lost balance after and ended up killing two people after “miscreants from the agitating farmers” began throwing stones at the vehicle.



1. बीएसपी के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव व राज्यसभा सांसद श्री एससी मिश्र को कल देर रात यहाँ लखनऊ में उनके निवास पर नजरबन्द कर दिया गया जो अभी भी जारी ताकि उनके नेतृत्व में पार्टी का प्रतिनिधिमण्डल लखीमपुर खीरी जाकर किसान हत्याकाण्ड की सही रिपोर्ट न प्राप्त कर सके। यह अति-दुःखद व निन्दनीय।

Leaders from the Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Trinamool Congress condemned the action, saying it was a “violence on farmers”.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained by the Uttar Pradesh Police while trying to meet the families of the deceased on Monday morning . She tried to reach Kheri in the midnight but was stopped by the police.

"I am not important than the people you have killed. The government you are defending. You give me a legal warrant, a legal basis or else, I will not move from here and you won't touch me," Priyanka was heard saying in a video when her convoy was stopped at Sitapur.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called the incident "unfortunate" and promised strict action against those responsible.



जनपद लखीमपुर खीरी में घटित हुई घटना अत्यंत दुःखद एवं दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। @UPGovt इस घटना के कारणों की तह में जाएगी तथा घटना में शामिल तत्वों को बेनकाब करेगी व दोषियों के विरुद्ध सख्त कार्रवाई करेगी। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 3, 2021



The ruling BJP slammed the Opposition. "We're taking this matter seriously and it is under investigation. The CM has said that culprits will be punished. Opposition is using the incident for political tourism and political competition as polls are around the corner," Minister Sidharth Nath Singh told ANI.

Uttar Pradesh is going to polls early next year. The farmers' protest against the Centre’s three farm laws is expected to be one of the major issues in the election to the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait in a video message on Twitter claimed that the violence broke out after the farmers, who were on their way back home following protests against the farm laws, were attacked with a vehicle.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said farmers will win this fight for justice. Extending his support for his sister, he said: "Priyanka, I know that you will not retreat. They fear your courage. We will ensure that the country''s 'annadatas' win this non-violent fight for justice," he said in a tweet in Hindi, using the hashtag 'NoFear'.

Many leaders questioned why they were not allowed to meet families of deceased farmers.

"Why are people being stopped from visiting Lakhimpur Kheri? If Section 144 has been imposed in Lakhimpur Kheri, then why isn't one allowed to land in Lucknow? Do people no longer have rights in UP? Does one need a visa to visit UP?" questioned Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, saying that he was not allowed to land in Lucknow.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, who was also to reach Lakimpur Kheri, was detained in Lucknow before his departure.

BJP MP Varun Gandhi said a murder case under IPC Section 302 should be lodged against those involved in the death of farmers, emphasising that the protesting farmers should be dealt with restraint and patience. In a letter to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Gandhi also demanded a CBI inquiry in the case in a time-bound manner and Rs 1 crore compensation to the family members of the deceased farmers.

BSP supremo and former chief minister Mayawati demanded that the Supreme Court take note of the incident and said she has directed that a delegation of her party visit the conflict site. Trinamool Congress announced that its MPs Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Dola Sen, Pratima Mondal, Abir Ranjan Biswas and Sushmita Dev will be visiting Lakhimpur Kheri.



I strongly condemn the barbaric incident in Lakhimpur Kheri. The apathy of @BJP4India towards our farmer brethren pains me deeply. A delegation of 5 @AITCofficial MPs will be visiting the families of the victims tomorrow. Our farmers will always have our unconditional support. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 3, 2021

The farmers’ union has decided to stage a protest in every district across the country on October 4. The farmers have demanded that the Union minister be suspended from his post, and his son Ashish Mishra be arrested immediately. They have also demanded a Rs 1-crore damages for each of the families who have lost a member in the clash.