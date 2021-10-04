Lakhimpur Kheri Violence LIVE Updates: Barbaric way of silencing the voices of our Kisans, says Sharad Pawar; UP govt announces Rs 45 Lakh compensation to kin of four deceased farmers

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence LIVE Updates: Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3 as violence erupted during a protest against the new farm laws, ahead

of a visit by Uttar Pradesh Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. A journalist who was present at the spot died on October taking the death toll to nine, according to reports. The incident happened when a convoy of three SUVs, including one owned by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni, hit the protesting farmers on October 3 on the Tikonia-Banbirpur road. The Police have registered a case of murder and rioting against Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra and 13 others in the violence. Teni told news agency ANI that the car lost balance after and ended up killing two people after “miscreants from the agitating farmers” began pelting stones at the vehicle.

The incident has led to a political storm in poll-bound UP as opposition leaders called it a violence on farmers who have been protesting against Centre's three farm laws since last year.

Congress’ general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained near Sitapur on her way to Kheri. Police has been deployed outside the Lucknow residence of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav as Lakhimpur Kheri turned into a fortress a day after the incident.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called the incident "unfortunate" and promised strict action against those responsible. The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) has decided to stage a protest in every district across the country on October 4. The farmers have demanded that the Union Minister be suspended from his post, immediate arrest of his son Ashish Mishra, an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore for the families of those who were killed.