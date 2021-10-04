MARKET NEWS

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence LIVE Updates: Barbaric way of silencing the voices of our Kisans, says Sharad Pawar; UP govt announces Rs 45 Lakh compensation to kin of four deceased farmers

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence LIVE Updates: Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3 as violence erupted during a protest against the new farm laws.

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence LIVE Updates:  Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri  on October 3 as violence erupted during a protest against the new farm laws, ahead

of a visit by Uttar Pradesh Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. A journalist who was present at the spot died on October taking the death toll to nine, according to reports. The incident happened when a convoy of three SUVs, including one owned by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni, hit the protesting farmers on October 3 on the Tikonia-Banbirpur road. The Police have registered a case of murder and rioting against  Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra and 13 others in the violence.  Teni told news agency ANI that the car lost balance after and ended up killing two people after “miscreants from the agitating farmers” began pelting stones at the vehicle.

The incident has led to a political storm in poll-bound UP as opposition leaders called it a violence on farmers who have been protesting against Centre's three farm laws since last year.

Congress’ general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained near Sitapur on her way to Kheri. Police has been deployed outside the Lucknow residence of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav as Lakhimpur Kheri turned into a fortress a day after the incident.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called the incident "unfortunate" and promised strict action against those responsible. The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) has decided to stage a protest in every district across the country on October 4. The farmers have demanded that the Union Minister be suspended from his post, immediate arrest of his son Ashish Mishra, an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore for the families of those who were killed.
  • October 04, 2021 / 01:11 PM IST

    Lakhimpur Kheri Violence LIVE Updates : Barbaric way of silencing voices of our kisans : Sharad Pawar

  • October 04, 2021 / 01:04 PM IST

    Lakhimpur Kheri Violence LIVE Updates : UP govt to give Rs 45 L and a govt job to the families of deceased farmers. FIR to be lodged on farmers' complaint

    The UP government will give Rs 45 lakhs and a government job to the families of four farmers who died in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3, additional director general law and order Prashant Kumar said on October 4.

    “The injured will be given Rs 10 lakhs. FIR will be registered based on farmers' complaint. Retired high court judge will probe the matter,” Kumar said 

    The ADG said that the leaders of political parties have not been allowed to visit the district because Section 144 of CrPC is in place. However, members of farmer unions are allowed to come here, he said,

    “The leaders have agreed to send the bodies for post mortem which will be done by panel of doctors. The entire process will be recorded. We have also assured them that the deceased farmers’ families will get Rs 40 lakh compensation and Rs 5 lakh insurance. We have assured them a fair investigation, and they have agreed." said IG Lucknow Laxmi Singh told the Indian Express. 

  • October 04, 2021 / 12:55 PM IST

    Lakhimpur Kheri Violence LIVE Updates : UP Police stopped AAP MP Sanjay Singh from visiting Lakhimpur Kheri, says Manish Sisodia

    Aam Aadmi Party member of parliament (MP) Sanjay Singh was on October 4 stopped by police in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur when he was on his way to Lakhimpur Kheri to visit the the families of farmers who died in violence during a farmers' protest. "Farmers were killed, and Member of Parliament Sanjay Singh, who was on his way to meet the family members of those farmers and pay his condolences, has been kept halted on the roadside since late last night," senior AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi. "Yogiji, tears of the family members of the farmers will weigh heavy on you," he added.

  • October 04, 2021 / 12:43 PM IST

    Lakhimpur Kheri Violence LIVE Updates : Priyanka Gandhi's 'political tourism' attempt to manipulate public opinion, says UP minister

     BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh government's minister Sidharth Nath Singh has accused Priyanka Gandhi of indulging in 'political tourism' through her attempts to visit the kin of the deceased in Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Priyanka was detained in Sitapur on her way to Kheri where nine people have died so far in the violence on October 3. "We've seen Priyanka Gandhi Vadra doing political tourism earlier. It an attempt to hamper the probe & manipulate public opinion. This shouldn't happen. They should at least wait for 24 hours or visit after there's a result to the probe,"Singh said. (ANI) 

  • October 04, 2021 / 12:39 PM IST

    Lakhimpur Kheri Violence LIVE Updates :  AAP delegation to leave for Lakhimpur Kheri

    A delegation of Aam Aadmi party leaders Leader of Opposition in Punjab Harpal Singh Cheema, state co-incharge and Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha, Kisan Wing President and MLA Kultar Sandhwan and MLA Talwandi Sabo Baljinder Kaur to leave for Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh where at least nine people were killed during violence on October 3. 

  • October 04, 2021 / 12:36 PM IST

    Lakhimpur Kheri Violence LIVE Updates : Those responsible should be arrested and an inquiry should be initiated : Sukhbir Singh Badal

    SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on October 4 said he strongly condemns the Lakimpur Kheri incident where violence killed at least nine persons, including four farmers and a scribe on October 3.

    "Those responsible should be arrested & an inquiry should be initiated. We're sending a delegation (to Lakhimpur Kheri). The situation is getting worse but Central Govt doesn't understand the emotions of farmers," Badal told news agency ANI. 

  • October 04, 2021 / 12:20 PM IST

    Lakhimpur Kheri Violence LIVE Updates : Scribe death pushes toll to 9, family alleges lynching

    The death toll in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, triggered by a farmer unrest, climbed to nine after the body of a journalist was found this morning. A local journalist from the Nighasan area, Raman Kashyap, was missing since violence erupted during a farmers' protest, claiming lives of both farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit to Lakhimpur by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, reported news agency UNI.

    READ MORE: Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Scribe death pushes toll to 9, family alleges lynching

  • October 04, 2021 / 11:30 AM IST

    Lakhimpur Kheri Violence LIVE Updates : Farmers will win fight for justice: Rahul Gandhi 

    A day after a violent clash in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri left four farmers dead, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said farmers will win this fight for justice.On Priyanka Gandhi Vadra being allegedly stopped from meeting victims of the violence in Uttar Pradesh, the former Congress chief said those in power fear her courage. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and other party leaders were detained in Sitapur on Monday, with the party alleging they were not allowed to meet the victims of the violence.

    "Priyanka, I know that you will not retreat. They fear your courage. We will ensure that the country's 'annadatas' win this non-violent fight for justice," he said in a tweet in Hindi, using the hashtag "NoFear". (PTI)

    READ MOREFarmers will win fight for justice: Rahul Gandhi on Lakhimpur violence

  • October 04, 2021 / 11:16 AM IST

    Lakhimpur Kheri Violence LIVE Updates: Suspend the Union Minister and order a judicial inquiry by a sitting judge, demands Kapil Sibal

    Congress leader Kapil Sibal has said that Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni should be suspended and an inquiry be ordered in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. "As a citizen, I think there should a judicial inquiry by a sitting judge. Before that, the union minister must be dismissed or suspended at least during the inquiry as the incident took place with respect to his convoy," Sibal told news agency ANI

  • October 04, 2021 / 11:08 AM IST

    Lakhimpur Kheri Violence LIVE Updates: Book those involved in death of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri for murder: Varun Gandhi to Yogi

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Varun Gandhi on Monday said a murder case under IPC section 302 should be lodged against those involved in the death of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, emphasising that protesting farmers should be dealt with restraint and patience.In a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Gandhi also demanded a CBI inquiry in the case in a time-bound manner and Rs 1 crore compensation to the family members of deceased farmers (PTI). 

  • October 04, 2021 / 10:38 AM IST

    Lakhimpur Kheri Violence LIVE Updates: CM Yogi Adityanath cancels visits to Shravasti and Bahraich 

    Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has canceled his scheduled visit to Shravasti and Bahraich districts on October 4 in the backdrop of violence in Lakhimpur Kheri where eight people, including, four farmers have been killed. 

  • October 04, 2021 / 10:36 AM IST

    Lakhimpur Kheri Violence LIVE Updates: Does any one need visa to visit UP? asks Bhupesh Baghel

    Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said on October 4 that he was not allowed to land at Lucknow airport. Baghel wanted to travel to Lakimpur Kheri where eight people, including four farmers, were killed during violence on October 3 "Why are people being stopped from visiting Lakhimpur Kheri? Section 144 has been imposed in Lakhimpur Kheri then why isn't one allowed to land in Lucknow? Do people no longer have rights in UP? Does one need a visa to visit UP?" Baghel asked.

