Book those involved in death of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri for murder: Varun Gandhi to Yogi Adityanath

In a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Gandhi also demanded a CBI inquiry in the case in a time-bound manner and Rs 1 crore compensation to the family members of deceased farmers.

PTI
October 04, 2021 / 10:38 AM IST
File image of BJP MP Varun Gandhi (PTI photo)

BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Monday said a murder case under IPC section 302 should be lodged against those involved in the death of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, emphasising that protesting farmers should be dealt with restraint and patience.

In a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Gandhi also demanded a CBI inquiry in the case in a time-bound manner and Rs 1 crore compensation to the family members of deceased farmers.

Eight people were killed on Sunday as violence erupted during a farmers' protest in Lakhimpur Kheri, claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers.

Two SUVs were set on fire by angry farmers in the clash near Banbirpur in Lakhimpur Kheri, the bloodiest incident of violence since the protest over the farm laws enacted at the Centre began last year.

Describing the incident as "heart-wrenching", Gandhi said it has caused anguish and anger among the people of the country.

Underlining that the "agitating farmer brothers are our own citizens", the three-time BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh said they are suffering due to some issues and protesting under their democratic rights.

"We should deal with them with great restraint and patience. In any case, we should treat our farmers with sensitivity and only in Gandhian and democratic way within the ambit of law," he said.

Gandhi requested Adityanath to immediately identify all the suspects involved in this incident and "take the strictest action by setting up a murder case under section 302 of the IPC".

He further said it would be more appropriate to get the CBI investigate this incident in a time-bound manner under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

"Apart from this, a compensation of Rs 1 crore should also be given to the families of the victims," Gandhi said.

Varun Gandhi has been writing to Adityanath on farmers issues' and seeking various relief measures for them.
Tags: #farmers #India #Lakhimpur Kheri #Politics #Varun Gandhi #Yogi Adityanath
first published: Oct 4, 2021 10:40 am

