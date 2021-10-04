WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram down for several users

Representative Image

Social media giant Facebook, along with two of its platforms WhatsApp and Instagram, were down for scores of users across the world on October 4.

According to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, thousands of users have confirmed that they were unable to access services of WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook from 15:45 hours (GMT).

By the time this report was published, Downdetector.com showed 13,874 users reporting WhatsApp outage, 13,855 reported Instagram outage, 3,703 users confirming that they were unable to use Facebook and 82 users were unable to access Facebook messenger.

While Instagram and WhatsApp users were simply unable to access their applications, those visiting Facebook.com saw an error message which stated that the site cannot be reached.

On Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, users were unable to receive fresh messages, or check the status of their sent messages.

Facebook Inc, which controls the three entities, did not the issue a statement by the time preliminary reports had emerged.

The company has faced criticism in the past for offering cryptic reasons for the outage of their services. For instance, after it suffered one of the biggest outage in 2019, Facebook had said that "an issue" was triggered during "routine maintenance operations".