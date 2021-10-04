MARKET NEWS

English
India

Lakhimpur violence: FIR against MoS Ajay Mishra's son, several other persons

Two FIRs have been registered but details of the sections under which the cases have been registered were not immediately known.

PTI
October 04, 2021 / 11:03 AM IST
An FIR has been registered against Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son and several other persons in connection with the Lakhimpur violence that left eight persons dead.

Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi, told PTI that "FIR has been lodged against several persons including Minister of state for Home, Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra".

He said as copy of FIR was not available yet, details of the sections on which it was registered were not known.

ADG, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar, who is camping in Lakhimpur told PTI,

Related stories

"I am on the spot. Two FIRs from both sides have been registered in the matter. Detailed information in not available yet as internet is not working here."

"We will let the media know about it soon," he said.

Eight people were killed on Sunday as violence erupted during a farmers' protest, claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit to Lakhimpur by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Four of the dead were people in the cars, apparently a part of a convoy of BJP workers who had come to welcome the UP minister. They were allegedly thrashed to death.The four others were farmers, officials said.

Farmer leaders had claimed that the minister's son Ashsish Mishra was in one of the cars which they alleged knocked down some protesters who were opposing the deputy CM's visit.

However, Ajay Mishra said he and his son were not present at the spot as alleged by some farmer leaders and he has photo and video evidence to prove it.
PTI
Tags: #Ajay Mishra #Current Affairs #FIR #India #Lakhimpur violence
first published: Oct 4, 2021 11:05 am

