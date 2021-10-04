MARKET NEWS

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: UP government to compensate families of deceased, orders probe by retired high court judge

An FIR will be registered based on farmers' complaint and a retired high court judge will probe the matter.

Moneycontrol News
October 04, 2021 / 01:56 PM IST


Image Ctsy: Twitter user


The Uttar Pradesh government will give Rs 45 lakhs and a government job to the families of four farmers who died during violence in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3, additional director general (law and order),  Prashant Kumar said on October 4, adding that a retired high court judge will probe the matter.

“The injured will be given Rs 10 lakhs,” he said.

Kumar said that an FIR will be registered based on farmers' complaints.

The violence has triggered a political slugfest with the Opposition parties trying to corner the Yogi Adityanath-led government even as the chief minister has promised to punish the guilty.

Follow LIVE UPDATES on Lakimpur Kheri violence HERE

At least eight people, including four farmers, were killed during violence that erupted on October 3 over a visit by two ministers, during a protest against the Centre’s three farm laws. According to agency reports, a local journalist, who was present at the spot, was found dead on Monday morning, taking the death toll to nine.

Kumar said that the leaders of political parties have not been allowed to visit the district because Section 144 of CrPC is in place. However, members of farmer unions are allowed to come here, he said.

READ: Lakhimpur Kheri violence sparks political storm in UP

Inspector General (IG) Lucknow, of Uttar Pradesh police Laxmi Singh, has reportedly said that the leaders have agreed to send the bodies for post mortem which will be done by a panel of doctors. The Bharatiya Kisan Union is expected to address media over this.

“The entire process will be recorded. We have also assured them that the deceased farmers’ families will get Rs 40 lakh compensation and Rs 5 lakh insurance. We have assured them a fair investigation, and they have agreed." IG Lucknow Laxmi Singh told the Indian Express.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #Farmers protest #India #Lakhimpur Kheri #Politics #UP government #Yogi Adiyanath
first published: Oct 4, 2021 01:56 pm

