Indian Union Muslim League considering change of flag due to 'Pakistani effect': Report

The Muslim Youth League is demanding to change its flag. It has approached The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) to rework the flag, to eradicate the “Pakistani” effect on it. The IUML is reportedly considering the proposition.

According to a report by The New Indian Express, Syed Waseem Rizvi, Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Wakf Board has filed a public interest litigation in the Supreme Court. According to him, there was nothing Islamic in the flag which resembles that of Pakistan's Muslim League.

The apex court has sought the Central Government’s view on it. This litigation is one major reason for MYL on thinking of a change of flag in addition to their belief that the IUML is set to make a major foray into north Indian states.

Rizwi expressed that hoisting of such flags is “un-Islamic” and claimed that it had resulted in communal clashes in several parts of the country. Abdurahiman Randathani, state secretary of IUML said, “It is Syed Rizvi only who had called to build Ram Temple after demolishing Babri Masjid. Not only this, he also demanded to ban madrasas across the country stating they teach terrorism and communalism. Rizvi is a Shia cleric and his opinion must be rejected outright.”

State president Munavar Ali Shihab Thangal of MYL will conduct a yatra from November 24 to December 24 from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram.

The IUML national organising secretary, ET Mohammed Basheer MP has categorically denied any change of the party flag. He said, “These are mere rumours. Party has never ever thought of any such move. The League has been part of the Union Government for last 10 years. The league was also able to get a Chief Minister in Kerala. The flag has been used by them all these years and they don’t see the need for a change now.”