Deepika Padukone shares new posters of ‘Gehraiyaan’, says it is a 'little birthday present’

Apart from Padukone, 'Gehraiyaan' stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in lead roles. The movie will release on Amazon Prime on February 11.

Moneycontrol News
January 05, 2022 / 06:57 PM IST
Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in ‘Gehraiyaan’. (Image posted on Instagram by Deepika Padukone)

Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in 'Gehraiyaan'. (Image posted on Instagram by Deepika Padukone)


Actor Deepika Padukone on Wednesday shared new posters of her upcoming movie Gehraiyaan on social media.

“A little birthday present for all the love you have showered us with,” Padukone, who turned 36 today, said in her caption for the post.







Apart from Padukone, Gehraiyaan stars Siddhant Chaturvedi of Gully Boy fame, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa, who made his Bollywood debut in 2019 with Uri: The Surgical Strike.

The romantic drama has been directed by Shakun Batra and produced jointly by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Jouska Films and Viacom18 Studios. It will release on Amazon Prime on February 11.

Meanwhile, Padukone’s colleagues and fans took to social media to wish her on her birthday.

“Happy Birthday Deepika. Wishing you love and light always,” actor Anushka Sharma said on Instagram.

Vaani Kapoor, who has won praise for her latest release Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, said: “Have a beautiful year ahead.”

Actor Janhvi Kapoor also sent birthday wishes to Padukone. “You shine brighter every year and I cannot wait to see the magic you have in store for us,” she wrote on Instagram. “Wishing the most graceful, dignified and inspiring actor all the love and luck and happiness in the world.”

Padukone made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2007 film Om Shanti Om. Since then, she has done several successful movies, including Cocktail, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Piku, Chennai Express, Chhapaak and Tamasha.

The actor has won several Filmfare and IIFA awards.
Tags: #Bollywood #Deepika Padokune #movies #Trending News
first published: Jan 5, 2022 06:52 pm

