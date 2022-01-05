MARKET NEWS

Viral video shows woman carrying lion in her arms, growling animal tries to break free

A pet lion had reportedly escaped from its owners in Kuwait city and was wandering the streets.

Moneycontrol News
January 05, 2022 / 03:50 PM IST
The clip left social media users dumbfounded. (Screengrab from video tweeted by @DylanBurns1776)

A video of a woman carrying a lion in her arms on a road in Kuwait has gained attention on social media.

The clip shows the animal growling and flailing its limbs as it tried to break free from the woman’s grip.

According to news agency United Press International, the lion is the pet of the woman and her father. The lion had escaped from them on Sunday and was seen wandering in Kuwait City’s Sabahiya area.

Scared residents informed officials about the lion and a team was sent to the spot to help capture it, according to Gulf Today.

Videos shared by Arab Times showed the lion being pulled with a rope.

It is illegal to keep wild animals as pets in Kuwait. But according to reports, the lion was handed back to its owners after being captured. After that, the woman carried it down the street in Sabahiya.

The video left social media users dumbfounded.

"Arguably the craziest thing I’ve ever seen,” former American basketball player Rex Chapman tweeted.

"Wait, how much do lions weigh? Imagine being able to carry an agitated lion. This can't be," another user said.

Others did not seem sympathetic to the animal’s plight and made jokes about the incident.

"My neighbor and her dog seemed to not be getting along last night," a Twitter user said while sharing the video.

"That’s me carrying my kid out of Target without buying him a toy," a user named Jason Greve said.

Another Twitter user said the animal in the video was a cougar. “We have them all over in Oregon. That being said you won’t see me carrying one down the road.”

first published: Jan 5, 2022 03:47 pm

