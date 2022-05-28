English
    ‘Indian dad supremacy’: Father’s reaction to son’s Forbes honour is making Twitter laugh

    Harish Uthayakumar, co-founder of students' community Bluelearn, was mentioned in Forbes' 30 under 30 list. His dad's priceless response to it has won internet.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 28, 2022 / 02:55 PM IST
    Harish Uthayakumar's tweet about this conversation with his father started a flurry of jokes. (Image credit: @curiousharish/Twitter)

    Harish Uthayakumar's tweet about this conversation with his father started a flurry of jokes. (Image credit: @curiousharish/Twitter)


    Desi parents are tough to please and even recognition by one of the world’s best business magazines might get you just a thumbs up emoticon from them.

    Harish Uthayakumar and Shreyans Sancheti from India, founders of a student’s community called Bluelearn, have found a mention in Forbes’ 30 under 30 list in the consumer technology category.

    When Uthayakumar shared the news with his father, he responded with two thumbs up emojis. The entrepreneur shared a screenshot of the conversation on Twitter and the jokes followed.

     

    "Peak dad behaviour," said Nikhil Taneja, the CEO of media and community engagement platform Yuvaa.

     

    Another user said: "Indian dad supremacy".

     

    More Twitter users chimed in to poke fun at Indian dads.

    "Forget about Forbes, apply for a government job," wrote a person named Ankit Gupta.

    "Your dad be like 'all this is okay, but how much did you score in your mid-semester exam'," said another Twitter account. 

    A user named Sachin Nath shared his own experience of giving his dad big news.

    "I remember the day I got recommended for Navy for the post of logistics officer. I called my dad very excitedly and told him that 'dad I did it'.  And his response  was just 'OK'. My dad is a cutie." 



    Uthayakumar's tweet has certainly made his father famous.

     



