‘Indian dad supremacy’: Father’s reaction to son’s Forbes honour is making Twitter laugh

Desi parents are tough to please and even recognition by one of the world’s best business magazines might get you just a thumbs up emoticon from them.

Harish Uthayakumar and Shreyans Sancheti from India, founders of a student’s community called Bluelearn, have found a mention in Forbes’ 30 under 30 list in the consumer technology category.

When Uthayakumar shared the news with his father, he responded with two thumbs up emojis. The entrepreneur shared a screenshot of the conversation on Twitter and the jokes followed.



Drop some in the chat pic.twitter.com/O537xv9DJ0

— Harish Uthayakumar (@curiousharish) May 27, 2022

"Peak dad behaviour," said Nikhil Taneja, the CEO of media and community engagement platform Yuvaa.



Hahahahahah peak dad behaviour May 27, 2022



Another user said: "Indian dad supremacy".



Indian Dad Supremacy https://t.co/0qT09E3d9H

— Aryan Singh (@cyberpsychofc) May 27, 2022

More Twitter users chimed in to poke fun at Indian dads.

"Forget about Forbes, apply for a government job," wrote a person named Ankit Gupta.



Forbes chodo sarkari naukri ki tyaari karo — Ankit Gupta (@ankitguptx) May 27, 2022



"Your dad be like 'all this is okay, but how much did you score in your mid-semester exam'," said another Twitter account.



Your Dad be like: Ye sab to thik hai, mid sem mein Kitna aaya? — Snehil Seenu (@SnehilSeenu) May 27, 2022



A user named Sachin Nath shared his own experience of giving his dad big news.

"I remember the day I got recommended for Navy for the post of logistics officer. I called my dad very excitedly and told him that 'dad I did it'. And his response was just 'OK'. My dad is a cutie."



I remember the day I got recommended for Navy for the post of logistics officer. I called my dad very excitedly and told him that "Dad I did it!!!" And his response legit was just "OK" . My dad is a cutie yaar. https://t.co/WcbS1JTgyQ

— Sachin Nath (@sachin___nath) May 28, 2022

Uthayakumar's tweet has certainly made his father famous.



Made my dad famous lmaoo pic.twitter.com/bNskWRLgcy

— Harish Uthayakumar (@curiousharish) May 28, 2022





