Independence Day 2021: Why does India celebrate on August 15?

Independence Day is a reminder of all the sacrifices of India’s freedom fighters to make the dream of a free nation a reality.

Moneycontrol News
August 15, 2021 / 07:36 AM IST
Several books have been written about India's freedom struggle. (Representative image)

Several books have been written about India's freedom struggle. (Representative image)


India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day on August 15 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisting the national flag at the majestic Red Fort and addressing the nation.

In 2021, the defence ministry launched a website to Livestream the entire Independence Day celebrations from the Red Fort in the virtual reality (VR) 360-degree format. The platform -- indianidc2021.mod.gov.in -- is freely accessible to all and provides updates and information regarding activities centred around the Independence Day Celebrations (IDC) 2021, the ministry said.

Independence Day is a reminder of all the sacrifices of India’s freedom fighters to make the dream of a free nation a reality.

At midnight on August 15 1947, British rulers handed the country back to its Indian leaders and the provisions of the 1947 Indian Independence Act, which transferred legislative sovereignty to the Indian Constituent Assembly, came into effect. It was on this day, 75 years ago, when the country gained freedom after a long struggle and started its journey as a free nation.

To begin the journey of a free India, the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, raised the Indian national flag at the Red Fort in New Delhi. Since then, this tradition has been followed with the prime minister unfurling tricolour and addressing the nation.

Every year on August 15, flag hoisting ceremonies take place and cultural programmes are held in governmental, non-governmental and educational institutions all over the country. People across the country celebrate the day with vivacity and enthusiasm wrapped in the emotions associated with it.

Here is the full itinerary of the 75th Independence Day celebration at Red Fort:

- 6.20 am: Assembly of NCC cadets

- 6.30 am: Choir singing of patriotic songs by NCC cadets

- 6.50 am: Guard of Honour forms up

- 7.18 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Lahore Gate. He is received by Defence Minister, Minister of State for Defence and Defence Secretary.
The Defence Secretary introduces the General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, to the PM.
The PM proceeds towards the saluting base.
General Salute by the Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard.
The Guard Commander reports to the PM.
The PM inspects the Guard of Honour.

The PM arrives at the Red Fort and is greeted by the Defence Minister, Minister of State for Defence, the Chief of Defence Staff and the three Services Chief.

- 7.30 am: PM Modi unfurls the national flag.
The Guard presents the national salute.
The band plays the national anthem and a 21 gun salute is fired.
Dispersal of the Guard.

Showering of flower petals on the invitees by two helicopters of the Indian Air Force.

- 7.33 am: PM Modi addresses the nation.

After the PM's address, NCC cadets sing the national anthem.Release of balloons.PM Modi leaves the dais.
