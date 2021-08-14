Independence Day 2021: History, significance, facts and celebration

The design of national flag was officially adopted on July 22, 1947 (Image: Shutterstock)

India will enter into its 75th year of independence from August 15, 2021. It was in 1947 when the country broke free from the shackles of colonial British rule, and went on to proclaim itself as a sovereign and secular republic.

Independence Day is one of the national festivals of the country and will be celebrated in all parts of India on August 15. Here are some key things to know.

History of Independence Day in India

India achieved independence on August 15, 1947, following a political struggle which dates back to the early 1880s.

Earlier, armed rebellion by erstwhile princely states was witnessed in 1857, but it could not lead to the freedom of the country from the occupying foreign force.

The Indian National Congress, as a vehicle to achieve independence through sustained political activism, was founded in 1885. The objective was met 72 years later, when Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister, unfurled the tricolour at the Red Fort and proclaimed independence from British rule.

Significance and facts of Independence Day

The day assumes significance as it reminds the country of the immense struggle and sacrifice of the previous generations who strove for the sovereignty of India.

The design of the national flag, which is unfurled from the ramparts of Red Fort in Delhi on Independence Day, was officially adopted on July 22, 1947. It was unfurled for the first time on August 15, 1947 by Jawaharlal Nehru.

The date of Independence Day in India was chosen by Lord Mountbatten. On the same day in 1945, Japan surrendered to the Allied Forces, marking the end of World War II.

Apart from India, five other countries also celebrate their independence on August 15. They are - Bahrain, North Korea, South Korea, the Republic of Congo and Liechtenstein.

Celebrations of Independence Day in India

The marquee event of India's Independence Day celebration is the address of the prime minister from the ramparts of Red Fort in the early hours of the day. On August 15, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be delivering his eighth address to the nation on Independence Day.

The flag unfurling ceremonies would also be held in all states and union territories. The celebration events would be restricted this year, similar to 2020, due to the onset of COVID-19 pandemic.