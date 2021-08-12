Independence Day 2021: Govt unveils new website for 75th year celebrations featuring 360-degree VR

Delhi

The Indian government has unveiled a new website for the 75th Independence Day celebrations this year.

To mark this year's Independence Day, Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar launched a website on the 75th Independence Day Celebrations 2021 (IDC 2021), indianidc2021.mod.gov.in., in New Delhi on August 3.

According to the official government release, the website will serve as a platform to connect Indians from world over to celebrate the National Festival. The mobile app of the IDC 2021 platform will be launched in the coming days.

"The platform aims to imbibe the culture of togetherness among the masses so that they can celebrate this landmark occasion and unite under common identity of being Indians," Kumar said.

The website is integrating virtual reality (VR) feature to show off the Independence Day celebrations from the Red Fort in New Delhi in a 360-degree format.

"For the first time ever, the platform will live stream the Independence Day Celebrations from the majestic Red Fort on August 15, 2021 in Virtual Reality (VR) 360 degree format. People can use this feature with or without VR Gadget," the release added.

The platform will also provide features like a special IDC Radio, Gallery, Interactive filters, E-books on deeds of Gallantry, 50 years of 1971 victory and Blogs on the Freedom Movement, Wars and War Memorials.

Citizens can also logon to know the information related to the Independence Day event including minute-to-minute programme, route map, parking details, RSVP and details of other activities. The programme calendar for all initiatives taken by various ministries to mark the occasion is also available on the platform, the release added.

Under the unique web-based RSVP system, a QR code will be affixed on each invitation card which is to be scanned by the invitee using his/her smart phone. On scanning the QR code, a web link will be generated through which the invitee will be directed to the web portal. On the portal, invitees can submit their willingness to attend the function.

While speaking at the event Kumar also shed light on a number of activities planned in the run-up to IDC 2021, including an all-women mountaineering expedition at Mount Manirang, 75 medical camps organised by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and statue cleaning activities carried out by the National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets at 75 places across the country.