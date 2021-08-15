Independence Day 2021: Smart health cards to free water, key initiatives launched by Chief Ministers

Commemorating the 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a slew of measures such as the PM Gati Shakti Plan. Along with him Chief Ministers of various states also rolled out different initiatives for the citizens to mark the occasion.

Here are a few initiatives launched by the CM's across states today:

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces smart health card for 3.5 crore people

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced that his government will provide smart health cards to 3.5 crore people in the state under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana. Beneficiaries of national and state food security schemes, and Annapurna and Antyodaya initiatives will get the cards under which women can avail treatment up to Rs 10 lakh per year and other family members will get the benefit up to Rs 5 lakh each.

Addressing the state programme to celebrate the 75th Independence Day, organised with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols, he said that the initiative will usher in a new era in the state's health sector.

"News like people selling land and valuables or dropping their children out of schools to manage their treatment costs pains me. Hence, I have decided to take away such distress and provide hassle-free treatment to people at best available health care facilities," he said.

Noting that the initiative will cover 3.5 crore people in 96 lakh families in a phased manner, Patnaik claimed that Odisha is the first state in the country to provide such smart health cards.

He said that the beneficiaries can avail health services in more than 200 hospital chains across the country including Odisha and it will strengthen the health security of the people of the state.

Free tablets to be distributed to Class 10, 12 Student: Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made a slew of announcements on Independence Day.

Making the announcements for Uttarakhand, he said, "Children are our future. We have started Vatsalya Yojana to take care of children who have lost their parents to the Covid pandemic. They will get a monthly allowance of Rs 3,000 under the scheme up to the age of 21. Now we have decided to provide free tablets for the students of class 10 and 12."

The chief minister said the state government has also decided to constitute a high-level committee to address the apprehensions about the land laws in the state besides instituting Sunderlal Bahuguna Prakriti Sanrakshan Award to be given for distinguished work in the field of environment and nature conservation.

Dhami said the state government has also made a recommendation to the Centre to confer noted folk singer from the state Narendra Singh Negi with the Padma award.

He said he has entrusted former MP Manohar Kant Dhyani to look into the Devasthanam board issue and submit his report to the state government after which a well thought out decision on the matter will be taken.

Dhami spoke of steps taken by the state government to provide a corruption-free and transparent administration to the people, strengthening the public delivery system through greater accountability on part of officials and strengthening the rural economy through the homestay policy.

Free Water in Goa



Major Announcement by CM @DrPramodPSawant : 16000 Litres of Free Water for domestic consumers every month from 1st September, 2021 #IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/Zjgtu4K8fk — CMO Goa (@goacm) August 15, 2021



While delivering his speech on the 75th Independence Day, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that the state will provide free tap water to all the residents of the state from September this year. Pramod Sawant said residents will be provided 16,000 litres of water free of cost per month.

Paid my tributes to our brave freedom fighters for their supreme sacrifice at Martyrs Memorial, Patradevi. We remain forever indebted to them. #IndiaAt75 #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/oXcl2LWNId— Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) August 15, 2021

Deshbhakti Curriculum in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the Deshbhakti curriculum will be rolled out in government schools from September 27 as a tribute to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. He also announced that yoga classes will be started in Delhi's halls and parks from October 2.

"Delhi gave yoga to the entire world but now it is becoming extinct. Apart from the International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21 that are held every year, there is not much happening for yoga. We will be starting yoga classes and are preparing a huge team of yoga teachers and instructors. A group of 30-40 people, who want to learn yoga, can approach us and we will provide yoga instructors," Kejriwal said.



"Today I feel very proud to announce that Delhi Govt is starting 'Deshbhakti curriculum' for Delhi students. It is necessary to create patriotic feeling in our coming generation and that is why we have decided to start this program." -@ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/YqM1VYNLg5 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) August 15, 2019

Kejriwal also announced that they plan to instil 500, 115-feet-high National Flags in Delhi till Republic Day to 'inculcate the feeling of patriotism among people'.

Punjab CM will protect the state against 'nefarious designs' of Pakistan

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh vowed to protect the state against the 'nefarious designs' of Pakistan and said "we want peace but will not tolerate any aggression or attack on our territory". Any threat to Punjab will mean danger to entire India, he underscored.

Addressing the people of Punjab after unfurling the tricolour here on the occasion of the country's 75th Independence Day, Singh also pledged to continue fighting with the farmers for the repeal of the Centre's farm laws.

On the use of drones by Pakistan to smuggle arms and drugs into Punjab, Singh warned that Pakistan will not let go of any opportunity to take advantage of any of the state's vulnerabilities. Stressing the need to ensure peace in the state to promote the development of industry and the progress of its people, he said his government will not tolerate any threat, including those from gangsters and terrorists.

During an informal interaction with media persons on the sidelines of the Independence Day function, Singh expressed concern about the continuing farmers' agitation against the Centre's agricultural laws.

He said he raised the issue recently in his meetings with the prime minister and the Union home minister. He has demanded the repeal of the farm laws that are "anti-farmer and against the spirit of the Constitution".

Singh made it clear that he will continue to fight with the farmers for the withdrawal of these laws and will not let the sacrifices of those who lost their lives in this struggle go in vain.