MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

Independence Day 2021: How India celebrated August 15, 1947

While we celebrate India’s 75th Independence Day on August 15, 2021, let us show you how India’s first Independence Day was celebrated while sharing some unmissable interesting trivia about the 1947 celebrations.

Moneycontrol News
August 15, 2021 / 08:23 AM IST
Independence Day is celebrated every year on August 15 as a national holiday to commemorate the day the nation got independence from the British rule on August 15, 1947 – after almost 200 years. (Image: Shutterstock)
Independence Day is celebrated every year on August 15 as a national holiday to commemorate the day the nation got independence from British rule on August 15, 1947 – after almost 200 years. (Image: Shutterstock)
India celebrated the first unofficial Independence Day on January 26, 1930, after the Indian National Congress promulgated the ‘Purna Swaraj Declaration’ in its 1929 Lahore session. (Image: AFP)
India celebrated the first unofficial Independence Day on January 26, 1930, after the Indian National Congress promulgated the ‘Purna Swaraj Declaration’ in its 1929 Lahore session. (Image: AFP)
Independent India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru delivering the famous ‘Tryst with Destiny’ speech on August 15, 1947 after hoisting the Indian national flag on the Lahori Gate of Red Fort. It has since become a convention for all prime ministers to hoist the flag and address the country on every Independence Day. (Image: University of Cambridge)
Independent India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru delivering the famous ‘Tryst with Destiny’ speech on August 15, 1947, after hoisting the Indian national flag on the Lahori Gate of Red Fort. It has since become a convention for all prime ministers to hoist the flag and address the country on every Independence Day. (Image: University of Cambridge)
Photograph of crowd gathered at Red Fort on First Independence Day in 1947. The photo was taken by India's first female photojournalist Homai Vyarawalla. (Image & info: Twitter/ indianhistorypics)
A photograph of the crowd gathered at Red Fort on First Independence Day in 1947. The photo was taken by India's first female photojournalist Homai Vyarawalla. (Image & info: Twitter/ indianhistorypics)
This photo taken on August 15, 1947, shows Indian citizens waiting outside the Constitution Hall where the Constituent Assembly's Session was going on (Image & info: Twitter/ Indianhistorypics)
This photo taken on August 15, 1947, shows Indian citizens waiting outside the Constitution Hall where the Constituent Assembly's Session was going on (Image & info: Twitter/ Indianhistorypics)
The film, titled ‘Ahimsa – Gandhi: The Power of the Powerless’, written and directed by Ramesh Sharma, was produced by Singh’s company Videovision to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth in 2019.
On the eve of Independence, Mahatma Gandhi had said: “From tomorrow [15th August] we shall be delivered from the bondage of the British rule. But from midnight today, India will be partitioned too. While, therefore, tomorrow will be a day of rejoicing, it will be a day of sorrow as well. It will throw a heavy burden of responsibility upon us. Let us pray to God that He may give us strength to bear it ....” (File image)
Mahatma Gandhi himself was not in Delhi during Independence Day 1947 celebrations. He was in Bengal -- engaged in peace keeping efforts in the strife torn state that was left ravaged by the evils of a partition made on communal lines. (Image: AP)
Mahatma Gandhi himself was not in Delhi during Independence Day 1947 celebrations. He was in Bengal -- engaged in peace-keeping efforts in the strife torn state that was left ravaged by a partition made on communal lines. (Image: AP)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #1947 Partition Archive #75th Independence Day #Independence Day 2021 #Slideshow
first published: Aug 15, 2021 08:21 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | How to Lead Startup Investments?

The Private Market Show | How to Lead Startup Investments?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.