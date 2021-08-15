MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Independence Day 2021: Here's how to celebrate the day at home with your loved ones

This will be the second year in a row when this occasion will be celebrated amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With the risk of an imminent third wave, it is advisable to celebrate this national holiday at home.

Moneycontrol News
August 15, 2021 / 11:01 AM IST

India will celebrate its 75th glorious years of Independence on August 15, 2021. This will be the second year in a row when this occasion will be celebrated amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With the risk of an imminent third wave, it is advisable to celebrate this national holiday at home. However, it shouldn’t dampen the spirit of the day. Here are some ways to spend the day home with your loved ones:

  1.  Cook a meal


A national holiday is an ideal occasion to rev up your cooking skills and show off and enjoy a sumptuous feast. Play some music and get some drinks out and enjoy a hearty togetherness at home.

  1.  Watch a patriotic movie


Among so many patriotic movies, Independence Day is the perfect occasion to remember the men and women who laid their lives for the country. Catch up with these countless movies on Freedom Fighters on this Independence along with a bowl of popcorn. The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Gandhi, Rang De Basanti and Lagaan are some good picks for a movie day.

  1. Fly kites


Carrying on the tradition of kite flying on Independence Day if you are more of an outdoorsy person, get on your terrace and fly some kites. You can even turn this into a competition by asking your neighbours to be on top of their terrace for a kite flying competition.

  1.  Set up a picnic in your backyard with quizzes and games


Arrange a picnic in your garden, balcony, or on your terrace and spend time enjoying the company of your friends and family. It is also a good time to bring out the board games to bring out the competitive spirit.

  1.  Set up a virtual party

Call your long-distance friends and family on a video call and enjoy a drink together, virtually. You can also plan some games and quizzes especially on themes like Indian Freedom fighters, the freedom movement, history or India and more.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: ##Indpendence day #coronavirus #India
first published: Aug 15, 2021 11:01 am

