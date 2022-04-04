English
    Grammys 2022: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky makes surprise appearance, appeals for support in taped message

    Grammys 2022: Volodymyr Zelensky said in Ukraine, musicians were wearing body armours instead of suits and singing to injured people in hospitals.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 04, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST
    Grammys 2022: Volodymyr Zelensky urged artists to fill with music, the silence created by the war.

    Grammys 2022: Volodymyr Zelensky urged artists to fill with music, the silence created by the war.


    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged musical artistes at the Grammys 2022 to support his country amid the war with Russia. He appeared in a pre-taped message.

    His message was played before singer John Legend's performance of the song "Free" along with Ukrainian singer Ukrainian singer, poet Lyuba Yakimchuk and musician Siuzanna Iglidan.

    Thousands of civilians have been killed and 41 lakh forced to leave their homes in Ukraine since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. Ukrainian cities have been devastated by Russian attacks.

    In his moving speech about Ukraine's plight at the 2022 GrammysVolodymyr Zelensky urged musicians to tell the story of his people.

    "On our land, we are fighting Russia, which brings horrible silence with its bombs," Zelensky said. "The dead silence. Fill the silence with your music, fill it today to tell our story."

    The Ukraine president added: "To all our cities the war is destroying -- Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Volnovakha, Mariupol and others. They are legends already. But I have a dream of them living. And free. Free like you, on the Grammy stage."

    Zelensky said that in Ukraine, musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos.

    "They sing to the wounded in hospitals, even to those who can't hear them. But the music will break through anyway."

    Zelensky urged guests at Grammys to tell the truth about Russia's war on Ukraine through social media and television. "Support us in any way you can. Any -- but no silence. And then peace will come," he added.

    The Ukrainian president appearance at Grammy's came amid escalating outrage over Russian violence, after the discovery of mass graves near Kyiv.

    Tags: #Grammys 2022 #Russia-Ukraine war #Volodymyr Zelensky
    first published: Apr 4, 2022 08:08 am
