Durga statue weighing over 1,000 kg is the heaviest ever, says Kolkata committee

(Image credit: @ANI/Twitter)

A standout Durga idol weighing over 1,000 kilograms and towering at 11 feet has been installed by a puja committee in Kolkata, news agency ANI reported. The club, Beniatola Sarbojanin, said it was heaviest statue of the deity so far.

It took Rs 35 lakh for the idol to be built. It was created with octo-alloy , also known as "Ashtadhatu".

Eminent idol-crafter Mintu pal oversaw the making process, which took more than five months, an artist told The Indian Express. The idol was made in Mahishadal in East Midnapore and transported to Kolkata in trailer.

For its installation in the committee's temple, an industrial crane was used, the newspaper reported.

The idol will now permanently stay at the temple as part of a joint initiative of the Beniatola committee and West Bengal's tourism department, India Today reported.

The festival of Durga Puja brings out many standout creations from artists. One pandal in Kolkata was inspired by the works of Dutch painter



#Kolkata: The 95th Bakulbagan Sarbojanin Durgotsav Puja pandal pay tribute to Vincent Van Gogh with idol artist Sanatan Dinda deconstructing the Dutch Post-Impressionist painter's 'The Starry Night', at the pandal. pic.twitter.com/3ZuMEGNNTH

— TOI Kolkata (@TOIKolkata) October 4, 2022

It recreated his iconic ‘Starry Night’ painting with jeans and shirts in a tribute to tailors.

In another part of the city, there was a Vatican-themed Pandal.

It paid a tribute to the St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican, with touches of Renaissance paintings and architecture.