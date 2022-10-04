English
    Durga statue weighing over 1,000 kg is the heaviest ever, says Kolkata committee

    Durga Puja 2022: It took Rs 35 lakh for the idol to be built. It was was created using octo-alloy , also known as "Ashtadhatu".

    Moneycontrol News
    October 04, 2022 / 11:31 AM IST
    (Image credit: @ANI/Twitter)

    (Image credit: @ANI/Twitter)


    A standout Durga idol weighing over 1,000 kilograms and towering at 11 feet has been installed by a puja committee in Kolkata, news agency ANI reported. The club, Beniatola Sarbojanin, said it was heaviest statue of the deity so far.

    It took Rs 35 lakh for the idol to be built. It was created with octo-alloy , also known as "Ashtadhatu".

    Eminent idol-crafter Mintu pal oversaw the making process, which took more than five months, an artist told The Indian Express. The idol was made in Mahishadal in East Midnapore and transported to Kolkata in trailer.

    For its installation in the committee's temple, an industrial crane was used, the newspaper reported.

    The idol will now permanently stay at the temple as part of a joint initiative of the Beniatola committee and West Bengal's tourism department, India Today reported.

