Dr Reddy’s completes phase 1 study for biosimilar of tocilizumab

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories today announced that its biosimilar candidate for monoclonal antibody drug, tocilizumab, DRL_TC, has successfully met its primary and secondary endpoints in a phase 1 study.

The company said that the phase 1 study conducted by Dr Reddy’s used a subcutaneous formulation to evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of tocilizumab biosimilar candidate in comparison to reference products.

Tocilizumab is a monoclonal antibody drug which has a main use in the treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis who have had an inadequate response to one or more Disease-Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs).

“The Phase 1 study met all primary and secondary endpoints. Pharmacokinetic equivalence of DRL_TC to the EU reference medicinal product and the U.S. reference product was successfully demonstrated. The clinical trial also confirmed the similarity between DRL_TC and the EU and U.S. reference products in terms of pharmacodynamic parameters and found no noteworthy differences in safety and immunogenicity across these three treatment groups,” the company said in an exchange filing.

The pharma major has said that the successful outcome of this study was key milestone in Dr Reddy’s commitment to making high-quality biosimilar products more accessible and affordable to healthcare providers and patients around the world.

The company said it is developing the proposed tocilizumab biosimilar as both subcutaneous and intravenous formulations.

“Tocilizumab is an important anti-rheumatic agent that has a unique place in treating patients with rheumatoid arthritis and other diseases. We are excited to continue our journey in developing this biosimilar and making this product affordable to patients across the globe,” Jayanth Sridhar, Global Head of Biologics at Dr Reddy’s, said.

Dr Reddy’s has said that it is initiating a global Phase 3 study with the aim of comparing the efficacy, safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of DRL_TC with the reference product in patients with moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis.

Shares of drugmaker Dr Reddy’s Labs spiked 2.12 percent to Rs 4400.45 on December 19 against previous close of Rs 4309.30 per share.