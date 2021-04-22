Coronavirus Update | India reports world’s highest single-day spike with 3.14 lakh new COVID-19 cases

India has been overwhelmed by hundreds of thousands of new coronavirus cases daily, bringing pain, fear and agony to many lives (Image: AP)

India registered a whopping 3,14,835 fresh coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, pushing the country’s overall caseload to 1,59,30,965 (15.9 million), the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on April 22.

With over three lakh cases being added in one day, India recorded its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases and also the highest single-day rise in coronavirus infections in the world.

The previous world record of the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases was held by the United States, with 2,97,430 coronavirus infections being added in one day, news agency Reuters reported.

India now has 22,91,428 active COVID-19 cases, up 1,33,890 in just 24 hours; at the same time, 1,78,841 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals.

In the past 24 hours, 2,104 people died of COVID-19 complications in India, taking the country’s death toll to 1,84,657.

The state where the maximum number of people died of the novel coronavirus disease in the past 24 hours is Maharashtra at 568, followed by Delhi at 249.

The total recoveries in the country have increased to 1,34,54,880, the Union Health Ministry has informed.

India is currently reeling under the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, and cases have been increasing rapidly since February 2021. The country’s daily COVID-19 caseload has tripled in just 17 days.

The top five states that are reporting maximum daily infections currently are Maharashtra with 67,468 new COVID-19 cases, Uttar Pradesh (33,106), Delhi (24,638), Karnataka (23,558), and Kerala (22,414) cases. These five states together account for 54.38 percent of the new cases reported, with Maharashtra alone contributing 21.43 percent of the fresh COVID-19 cases.