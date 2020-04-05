App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2020 05:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Rs 25 lakh compensation for Gujarat frontline staff

The announcement was made by Ashwani Kumar, secretary to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. Earlier, a similar compensation package was announced for police personnel.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image: Reuters
File image: Reuters

The Gujarat government on Sunday announced Rs 25 lakh compensation in case sanitation and health workers, revenue and food supplies staff, fair price shop owners died of the coronavirus infection while working in the frontline to combat the outbreak.

The announcement was made by Ashwani Kumar, secretary to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. Earlier, a similar compensation package was announced for police personnel.

"Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has taken a decision that after police personnel, kin of sanitary and health workers of municipal corporations and municipalities who die in the line of duty due to coronavirus will get Rs 25 lakh. The benefit has also been extended to staff and officers of revenue and food supplies departments as well as owners of fair price shops," he said.

Close

Addressing a press conference, Kumar said the state government has distributed 45,000 N-95 masks to private doctors through the Indian Medical Association.

It has also lifted a moratorium on cotton ginning and oil mills and allied industries so that they can function during the lockdown in place for the virus outbreak. Movement of materials related to the industry will also be allowed, Kumar told reporters.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 5, 2020 05:34 pm

tags #Ashwani Kumar #coronavirus #Gujarat #India #Vijay Rupani

most popular

COVID-19 | How China’s vaccine hunt will further impact India’s Northeast

COVID-19 | How China’s vaccine hunt will further impact India’s Northeast

They all retired before they hit 40. Then this happened.

They all retired before they hit 40. Then this happened.

COVID-19 | World Bank fast tracks $1 billion support for India

COVID-19 | World Bank fast tracks $1 billion support for India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.