'How is this helping voters?' ask Britons after Rishi Sunak delays budget plan by almost 3 weeks

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, centre, alongside the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, centre right, holds his first Cabinet meeting in Downing street, on Wednesday.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday postponed an eagerly awaited budget plan due next week by almost three weeks, as the youthful new leader got down to business after weeks of political turmoil.



We’re having to wait for 2 weeks for @RishiSunak budget plan. We need to know that we can still pay our bills and mortgages. This has to be a priority for most households. Otherwise people will go broke, we’ll stop spending money in shops and restaurants. Riots will happen.

— David Hatton Books (@davidhattonbook) October 26, 2022

But, the move to postpone the budget has not left Britons impressed with most complaining of having to wait for nearly three more weeks before they can decide on making their financial decisions accordingly.



Regardless of your personal politics. since #LizTruss was made PM onto #RishiSunak nothing has actually been done as an urgent priority, only words. Now the budget gets delayed to 17/11. How is this helping voters who live in THE NOW? @Conservatives — Mark Watkins (@MarkWatkinsDare) October 26, 2022





Glad to see @RishiSunak & @GOVUK smiling with our @10DowningStreet cabinet.

This year I'm sitting with no hearing, Limited food budget, and no means of working due to health. So yes, your every decision is crucial & must reflect our needs in today's UK.#CostOfLivingCrisis pic.twitter.com/WbL9ARboJV October 26, 2022

Following a meeting of his new cabinet, Sunak was set to engage in his first parliamentary joust against opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer, who is demanding a snap general election.

"The Tories have crashed the economy, with low wages, high prices and a cost-of-living crisis," Starmer said, in a taste of the attack to come during the Prime Minister's Questions.

"The public needs a fresh start and a say on Britain's future."

But Sunak, 42, ruled out an early election as he vowed stability and fiscal rectitude following his appointment by King Charles III on Tuesday to succeed Liz Truss after she served just 49 days in Downing Street.

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London, Wednesday.

After appointing the cabinet team, Sunak phoned the presidents of Ukraine and the United States to vow continuity on UK foreign policy, including resisting Russia's invasion of its neighbour with cash and military aid.

But Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt -- retained in Sunak's cabinet along with other senior ministers -- said that Monday's planned "medium-term fiscal statement" was no longer so pressing.

Instead, there will be a full budget statement on November 17 to lay out the new government's tax and spending plans, Hunt told reporters.

"Now, we have a new prime minister and the prospect of much longer-term stability for the economy," he said, stressing the new plan would be accompanied by fresh economic forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

Hunt said the delay would ensure the budget can "stand the test of time" to give British mortgage holders and businesses more assurance, Hunt said, after the Truss plan provoked a damaging spike in borrowing costs and torpedoed her premiership.

Markets were unperturbed by the postponement, suggesting Hunt and Sunak have successfully calmed investor nerves.

(With inputs from AFP)