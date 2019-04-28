App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Apr 28, 2019 06:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP names candidates for Kundgol and Chincholi bypolls

April 29 is the last date for filing nominations for the May 19 by-polls, for which the results will be declared on May 23, along with Lok Sabha poll results.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Picture for representation
Picture for representation
Whatsapp

BJP on April 28 announced the names of former MLA S I Chikkanagowdar and Avinash Jadhav as candidates to contest the Kundgol and Chincholi assembly seats, where by-polls will be held on May 19.

The by-poll to Chincholi was necessitated as Umesh Jadhav quit as Congress MLA and joined BJP to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Gulbarga against veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, while Kundgol seat fell vacant following the death of MLA and Minister C S Shivalli.

Chikkanagowdar, who is said to be a relative of state BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa, had lost in Kundgol in the 2018 assembly polls to Congress Shivalli by a wafer thin margin of 634 votes. Chincholi candidate Avinash Jadhav is the son of Umesh Jadhav, whose resignation necessitated the by-polls.

While Umesh's brother Ramachandra Jadhavs name was earlier recommended by the state BJP core committee to the high command for Chincholi, he is said to have later lobbied for his son Avinash, sources said.

related news

As M R Patil from Kundgol and Sunil Valyapure from Chincholi were also in the race for the candidacy, there is some disgruntlement within the local units of the BJP, which the party leadership is trying to resolve.

Avinash himself met Valyapure on April 28 and sought his support. Congress has fielded Subash Rathod from Chincholi and widow of C S Shivalli- Kusumavathi as the candidate from Kundgol.

Congress alliance partner JD(S) is supporting the grand old party in this by-poll, which is determined to retain both seats that was under its control. The outcome of by-polls along with Lok Sabha results is crucial for the ruling Congress-JD(S) alliance as it will have a bearing on the longevity of the coalition government, triggering the numbers game in the assembly.

April 29 is the last date for filing nominations for the May 19 by-polls, for which the results will be declared on May 23, along with Lok Sabha poll results.
First Published on Apr 28, 2019 06:26 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Election 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: Bollywood stars among Mumbaikars who wi ...

Laaxmi Bomb: Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani start shooting for this hor ...

Salman Khan to return with the third part of the Tiger series, confirm ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Chris Lynn star as K ...

Tara Sutaria opens up on rumours of her dating Sidharth Malhotra

Avengers Endgame box office collection day 2: This Marvel outing is un ...

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion celebrates 2 years, Prabhas and the makers ...

Kareena Kapoor Khan has a very special message for her ‘fan’ Dilji ...

Akshay Kumar shares a 'tie' with Avengers: Endgame star Robert Downey ...

TN 10th Result 2019: Tamil Nadu Board to Declare SSLC Results Today at ...

Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2019 | TN Board to Announce SSLC Results Today ...

WATCH | I Was Supposed to Attack Spinners When Russell Walked In: Gill

WATCH | Pandya's Form Good News for MI and India: Badani

April 29, 1997: Aravinda de Silva Achieves Unique Record With Twin Ton ...

WATCH | Ashwin Must Challenge Warner in Powerplay: Badani

IPL 2019 | KKR Have to Use Gill as an Opener Going Forward: Badani

IPL 2019 | Rohit Fined for Dissent After His Dismissal Against KKR

WATCH | Must Appreciate Russell's Great Effort: de Kock

BJP picks Manohar Parrikar's aide over son for Panaji bypoll

India's data storing call comes with risk, says Mark Zuckerberg

About 200 US firms seeking to move manufacturing base from China to In ...

US imposes sanction on Pakistan; may deny visas to Pakistanis

HPCL-MRPL merger hits cash hurdle; ONGC rules out share-swap

Oil, rupee, Q4 earnings to drive markets in holiday-shortened week ahe ...

All that you need to know about mutual funds this week

US sanctions on Iran, Venezuela set up crunch for heavier oil

FPIs stay bullish on India for third consecutive month; invest Rs 17,2 ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Before Battle of Winterfell, all 16 battle s ...

As China and Russia strengthen economic, military relations, India mus ...

Ex-Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan says BJP 'can ...

Women in Karnataka's garment sector are stuck in cycle of poor working ...

NBCC wants lenders to consider its bid on merit to acquire bankrupt Ja ...

NBA Playoffs 2019: Will the three-pointer continue to be the No 1 weap ...

Bundelkhand reels under water crisis even as politicians offer few sol ...

Arundhathi Subramaniam on Bhakti poetry and celebrating voices that ar ...

Chinese phonemakers Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo dominate shipments in Q1, sa ...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.