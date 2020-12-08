Bharat Bandh Today: All You Need To Know About Nationwide Strike Over Farm Laws

Protesting farmers have given a ‘Bharat Bandh’ call on December 8, intensifying their ongoing movement against the three farm laws, among other things.

The nationwide strike that begins at 11 am and ends at 3 pm has gathered widespread support from the opposition parties, trade unions, auto and taxi unions.

Banking and transport services may remain affected during the nationwide strike while emergency services will not be touched.

The day-long strike comes after five rounds of talks between the government and farmers’ union leaders failed to end the deadlock. Another round of talks is scheduled on December 9.

The police in Delhi said it has made elaborate security arrangements and warned people of strict action against those trying to disrupt movement of people or forcefully shut shops.

Here is everything you need to know about the Farmers’ Protest and the Bharat Bandh today :

The Farmers’ Demands

Tens of thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting along the Delhi borders for thirteen days now.

As many as seven borders connecting Delhi with neighboring towns in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are closed for traffic.

After five rounds of talks with the government, another meeting is scheduled on December 9. Farmers had given a call for a nationwide protest- Bharat Bandh on December 4, a day before the last round of talks took place.

The farmers want the three farm laws enacted in September be repealed. They fear that the ‘anti-farmer’ laws will end the provision of minimum support price (MSP) and do away with mandis, leaving them at the mercy of corporates.

The Government’s Side:

The Centre has projected these three laws - the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 – as the long-due reforms in the agriculture sector by the Narendra Modi government, but has failed to convince farmers in five rounds of talks held so far

The government has said while there was ‘no question’ of repealing the laws, it was however open to amendments, a proposal that the farmers have, so far, rejected. The government has also conveyed to the farmers that the minimum support price (MSP) for crops will continue, and the Centre is ready to give it in writing as well.

Parties supporting Bharat Bandh

At least 15 opposition parties including the Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Shiv Sena, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Telangana Rastra Samiti (TRS), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the Samajwadi Party, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) have extended support to the Bandh call. AAP convenor and Delhi CM visited the protest site along with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on December 7.

Banking services and trade unions:

A joint statement issued by 10 central trade unions extended support to the nationwide protest call. Among those who have supported include - Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC), Self-Employed Women’s Association (SEWA), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) and United Trade Union Congress (UTUC).

Banking services are likely to be affected as a number of bank unions have expressed their solidarity with farmers and requested the government to resolve the issue at the earliest.

The All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) in a statement said the government should come forward and resolve their demands in the interest of the nation and farmers.

Transporters extend support:

The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), apex body of transporters representing 95 lakh truckers of the country, has announced to suspend operations across the country today to support the Bharat Bandh. Many auto and taxi unions in the capital, including those associated with app-based aggregators, have also decided to be part of the protest.

Centre's countrywide advisory

The Centre has asked all states and Union Territories to tighten security during today's 'Bharat Bandh' called by the farmers unions and supported by opposition parties, while asserting that peace and tranquillity must be maintained on that day, officials told news agency PTI

In a countrywide advisory, the Union Home Ministry also said the state governments and UT administrations must ensure that the COVID-19 guidelines issued with regard to health and social distancing are strictly followed.

The states and UTs were told that peace and tranquility must be maintained during the 'Bharat Bandh' and precautionary measures taken so that no untoward incident takes place anywhere in the country.