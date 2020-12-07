PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Farmers’ Protests: Government Says No Repeal Of Farm Laws, Open To Amendments

The Narendra Modi government, which projected the farm laws as the long-overdue reforms in the agriculture sector, has failed to convince protesting farmers in five rounds of talks held so far

Moneycontrol News
Dec 7, 2020 / 02:51 PM IST
Another round of talks between the Centre and farmers is scheduled on December 9, a day after the scheduled Bharat Bandh.

Another round of talks between the Centre and farmers is scheduled on December 9, a day after the scheduled Bharat Bandh.

As the ongoing farmers’ protest at Delhi borders entered 12th day, amid a call for Bharat Bandh on December 8, the government, it seems, is not ready to give in to protesters' demand for a complete withdrawal of the recently passed farm laws.

However, if necessary, the government has said it can make some amendments to the laws.

The Narendra Modi government, which projected the farm laws as the long-overdue reforms in the agriculture sector, has failed to convince farmers in five rounds of talks held so far.

Another round of talks is scheduled on December 9, a day after the scheduled Bharat Bandh.

"I don't think the laws should be repealed. If necessary, some amendments to the Acts will be made to acknowledge agitating farmer's demands." Union Minister of State (MoS) for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary told news agency ANI.

Close

Related stories

Chaudhary and Parshottambhai Rupala, another MoS for Agriculture, had a meeting on December 7 with Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar ahead of the December 9 meeting with the farmers’ representatives.

Chaudhary reiterated the government’s stand that the minimum support price (MSP) for crops will continue, and the Centre is ready to give it in writing as well.

The three farm laws - the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act - were enacted in September.

Though the farmers have expressed objection to all the three farm laws, there main problem, essentially, is about the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, or the FPTC Act, and its provisions that they fear will weaken the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) mandis.

The government is considering other options to placate farmers, even if that means a long haul, reports said.

Sources have indicated that the government was prepared even if the farmers continue their protest after December 9 talks.

“We will wait and see what farmers come back to us with on December 9. We are in no rush. As of now whatever Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has told the farmers…that’s the government’s stand,” a source in the government was quoted by the Indian Express as saying.

A three-member team of Union ministers, including Tomar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, held the fifth round of discussions with the protesting farmers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had held a meeting with them and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah earlier in the day on December 5.

Sources said Union Home Minister Amit Shah might also pitch in later, if the standoff continues. ​
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Bharat Bandh #Current Affairs #Delhi Chalo #Farm laws #Farmers protest #India #Politics
first published: Dec 7, 2020 02:51 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | IndiGo leads recovery in aviation; What explains dip in Maruti's November sales; the vaccine race gets closer

Corporate Buzz | IndiGo leads recovery in aviation; What explains dip in Maruti's November sales; the vaccine race gets closer

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.