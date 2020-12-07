Farmers’ Protests: Government Says No Repeal Of Farm Laws, Open To Amendments

Another round of talks between the Centre and farmers is scheduled on December 9, a day after the scheduled Bharat Bandh.

As the ongoing farmers’ protest at Delhi borders entered 12th day, amid a call for Bharat Bandh on December 8, the government, it seems, is not ready to give in to protesters' demand for a complete withdrawal of the recently passed farm laws.

However, if necessary, the government has said it can make some amendments to the laws.

The Narendra Modi government, which projected the farm laws as the long-overdue reforms in the agriculture sector, has failed to convince farmers in five rounds of talks held so far.

Another round of talks is scheduled on December 9, a day after the scheduled Bharat Bandh.

"I don't think the laws should be repealed. If necessary, some amendments to the Acts will be made to acknowledge agitating farmer's demands." Union Minister of State (MoS) for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary told news agency ANI.

Chaudhary and Parshottambhai Rupala, another MoS for Agriculture, had a meeting on December 7 with Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar ahead of the December 9 meeting with the farmers’ representatives.

Chaudhary reiterated the government’s stand that the minimum support price (MSP) for crops will continue, and the Centre is ready to give it in writing as well.

The three farm laws - the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act - were enacted in September.

Though the farmers have expressed objection to all the three farm laws, there main problem, essentially, is about the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, or the FPTC Act, and its provisions that they fear will weaken the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) mandis.

The government is considering other options to placate farmers, even if that means a long haul, reports said.

Sources have indicated that the government was prepared even if the farmers continue their protest after December 9 talks.

“We will wait and see what farmers come back to us with on December 9. We are in no rush. As of now whatever Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has told the farmers…that’s the government’s stand,” a source in the government was quoted by the Indian Express as saying.

A three-member team of Union ministers, including Tomar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, held the fifth round of discussions with the protesting farmers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had held a meeting with them and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah earlier in the day on December 5.

Sources said Union Home Minister Amit Shah might also pitch in later, if the standoff continues. ​