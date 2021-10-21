Aryan Khan’s judicial custody extended till October 30 by special NDPS court

Aryan Khan (Image: PTI)

A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court on October 21 extended the judicial custody of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who was arrested in connection with the Mumbai cruise drug bust case on October 3.

The judicial custody of the 23-year-old Aryan Khan along with seven others was extended till October 30 as based on inputs from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the NDPS court observed that Khan is involved in “illicit drug activities on a regular basis”.

Aryan Khan’s lawyer has moved the Bombay High Court to seek bail in the case involving seizure of banned drugs from a ship off the Mumbai coast, where Shah Rukh Khan’s son was present.

As per Live Law, the extension of Aryan Khan’s judicial custody will not affect his bail plea hearing by the Bombay High Court, which is due on October 26.

The development comes on a day when Shah Rukh Khan, for the first time, met his son in Arthur Road Jail for a few minutes.

Meanwhile, a team of NCB officials had reached Khan’s Bandra residence ‘Mannat’ to seek “certain material related to the investigation of the case involving Aryan Khan by following due procedure of notice.”

NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede has clarified that it was not a raid.