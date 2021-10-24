Aryan Khan case | NCB witness claims Rs 18 crore settlement: Report

In the Aryan Khan drug case, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) witness Prabhakar Sail filed an affidavit, saying that he heard KP Gosavi and Sam D'Souza had talked about Rs 25 crore and settled at Rs 18 crore as they had to give Rs 8 crores to Sameer Wankhede.

KP Gosavi is the alleged private investigator whose selfie with Aryan Khan went viral. Prabhakar Sail claims to be a personal bodyguard to KP Gosavi.

"This is a baseless claim," said NCB sources to NDTV, adding that they had never met Prabhakar Sail before October 2.

They also said, if money had changed hands, "why would someone be in jail?"

Alleging that the claims were made "just to malign the (agency's) image", a source said, "There are CCTV cameras in the office and nothing of this sort happened."

"This affidavit can be taken to NDPS court and we will give our response there," a source said.

