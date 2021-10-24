MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Aryan Khan case | NCB witness claims Rs 18 crore settlement: Report

KP Gosavi is the alleged private investigator whose selfie with Aryan Khan went viral.

Moneycontrol News
October 24, 2021 / 01:46 PM IST

In the Aryan Khan drug case, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) witness Prabhakar Sail filed an affidavit, saying that he heard KP Gosavi and Sam D'Souza had talked about Rs 25 crore and settled at Rs 18 crore as they had to give Rs 8 crores to Sameer Wankhede.

KP Gosavi is the alleged private investigator whose selfie with Aryan Khan went viral. Prabhakar Sail claims to be a personal bodyguard to KP Gosavi.

"This is a baseless claim," said NCB sources to NDTV, adding that they had never met Prabhakar Sail before October 2.

They also said, if money had changed hands, "why would someone be in jail?"

Also Read: Aryan Khan is everyone's child

Close

Related stories

Alleging that the claims were made "just to malign the (agency's) image", a source said, "There are CCTV cameras in the office and nothing of this sort happened."

"This affidavit can be taken to NDPS court and we will give our response there," a source said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Earlier, Nawab Malik accused Sameer Wankhede of procedural lapses and irregularities after the NCB raided a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai early this month and arrested several people, including film superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan, in a drugs case.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Aryan Khan #Cruise drugs case #Current Affairs #India #NCB
first published: Oct 24, 2021 01:46 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.