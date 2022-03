March 07, 2022 / 05:28 PM IST

Exit Polls 2022 Live Updates: Elections were held in five states, namely, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Punjab, and Goa, this year, starting February 7. The last state to go to the polls is Uttar Pradesh, where the seventh and final phase of the 2022 Assembly elections was held on March 7.

Media organisations use random or systematic sampling methods -- usually based

on voters’ sentiment -- to predict election results before the vote-counting is done (which is set to be done on March 10 this year).The Election Commission of India allows exit poll findings to be announced only after voting concludes in all states. So, once the voting in Uttar Pradesh ends (around 6 pm), exit poll results 2022 will start trickling in.