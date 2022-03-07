Uttar Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2022 | BJP set to return to power with full majority, say post-election surveys

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Picture)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to win the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections as almost all exit polls released on March 7 predicted it to emerge as the single largest party in the state by bagging anywhere between 222 and 326 seats in the 403-member assembly.

The polls predicted that though the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party will increase its 2017 tally of 47, it will bag anywhere between 71 and 165 seats, well short of coming to power, this time.

The majority mark in 403-member UP assembly is 202 seats.

India Today Axis My India predicted that the BJP will win 288-326 seats while the SP will win 71-101 seats. The exit poll said the BSP will win 3-9 seats, the Congress 1-3 seats and others 2-3 seats.

The Matrize exit poll predicted 262-277 seats for the BJP in the UP assembly, while the SP and its allies will get 119-134 seats, the Bahujan Samaj Party 7-15 and the Congress 3-8 seats.

The P-Marq exit poll said the BJP will get 240 seats, SP and its allies will get 140 seats, the BSP 17 seats and the Congress 4 seats.

If exit poll predictions hold true on the result day on March 10, the BJP would not only return to power in the politically significant state, it will also be a precursor for the 2024 general elections.

This will be for the first time in the history of UP that a party, after its Chief Minister completing full five-year term, will return to power in Uttar Pradesh. UP sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha - the most of any states across the country.

The India News- Jan Ki Baat survey predicted BJP will get anywhere between 222 and 260 seats while the SP and its allies will get 135-165 seats, the BSP will get 4-9 seats while the Congress will get 1-3 seats.

The Times Now-Veto Exit polls predicted 225 seats for the BJP, 151 for the SP and its alliance parties, 14 for the BSP, 9 for the Congress and 4 to others.

The polling for 403 assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh was held in seven phases with the last leg on March 7.

The ruling BJP was locked in a fierce battle with the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP in these Assembly Elections.