Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to hit 300 million followers on Instagram

Ronaldo, a truly global sporting icon, has been smashing records ever since he started playing football professionally.

Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo on June 18 became the first person to reach the 300-million followers mark on social media platform Instagram. The Juventus star was also the first person to reach the 200 million mark on the same platform.

Ronaldo, a truly global sporting icon, has been smashing records ever since he started playing football professionally. Be it at Manchester United, Real Madrid, or his current club Juventus, Ronaldo has broken some of the most prestigious records at every club he has played for.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo and athlete activism: Where do you draw the line?

Earlier this week, he made European Championships history as he became the all-time top scorer in the summer tournament after his record-shattering 10th and 11th finals goals in the opening Euro 2020 match against Hungary.

Ronaldo, who was playing his record fifth European Championship on Tuesday, overtook the previous mark of nine goals set by France's Michel Platini in Euro's all-time leading scorer list.

Ronaldo's 300 million followers feat comes shortly after his much-talked-about controversy involving Coco-Cola when the football star moved two bottles of Coca-Cola kept in front of him for promotion during a press conference ahead of his team’s Euro 2020 match.

Ronaldo's small gesture cost the company a loss of $4 billion. Its stock price dropped 1.6 percent following the incident.