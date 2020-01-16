‘Cricket Daadi’ Charulata Patel dies at 87, BCCI pays tribute to Team India superfan

Patel caught the limelight during Team India’s match against Bangladesh in the 2019 World Cup in Edgbaston, England.
One of Indian cricket team’s oldest superfans, Charulata Patel, has passed away. Patel, who caught the attention of many while she was cheering Team India during the 2019 World Cup, died at the age of 87.
Cricket.daadi, the Instagram account of Patel, gave the news of her death.
“It is with a heavy heart that I inform you, our beautiful grandmother took her final breath on 13/01 at 5.30 pm. She was such a sweet little lady, it's true 'small things come in small packages' our Dadi was a delight, she was/is truly extraordinary. She was our world. I want to thank you all for making her feel special last year, she loved the attention. A big thank you to @virat.kohli you made her feel extra special, meeting you and @rohitsharma45 was the best day of her life (she told us this on multiple occasions). May Lord Shiva bless her atman always, please all say a prayer”, the post read.
#TeamIndia's Superfan Charulata Patel ji will always remain in our hearts and her passion for the game will keep motivating us.May her soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/WUTQPWCpJR
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 16, 2020
Patel caught the limelight during Team India's match against Bangladesh in the 2019 World Cup in Edgbaston, England. After meeting Patel, India captain Virat Kohli wrote a special message and thanked her for all the love and support. "Age is just a number, passion takes you leaps & bounds. With her blessings, on to the next one," Kohli tweeted.