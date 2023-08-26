Couple steals fan, lamps, towels from hotel room: ‘The only thing they didn’t take was…’

A hotel owner wants to identify the couple that stole nearly everything from the room (Representational image)

A Welsh landlady was left stunned after two guests at her hotel stripped their room of all appliances and amenities before checking out. Natalie Newton said the two unidentified guests stole everything they could from her newly opened hotel in Pembroke Dock, West Wales.

The 43-year-old proprietor of Dolphin Hotel told Wales News Service that the couple seemed “super friendly” while checking in, but she was still suspicious because they did not have any luggage with them.

“I can't believe how cheeky they were - the man appears to be smiling into our CCTV camera on the stairs,” said Newton. “They were super friendly when they checked in but I thought it was a bit strange because apart from the women's handbag they had no luggage.

“I just feel they are horrible individuals who rip the mickey out of hardworking people like me and my staff,” she added.

The pair came into the hotel with no luggage but left soon afterwards to collect empty bags from their car, which they filled with almost everything they could lay their hands on. All in all, they escaped with one electric fan, two bath towels, two hand towels, two lamps, a kettle, a tower extension block and tea caddy.

“The only thing they didn't take were the shampoo and soaps from the bathroom,” said Newton.

The owner of Dolphin Hotel has now put out an appeal to identify the miscreants who used Booking.com to reserve the room. Although Newton has their phone number on file, no one picks up the phone when she calls. She is hoping the CCTV footage will help identify the duo.