you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 12:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Under WHO solidarity trial, India begins testing 4 drugs that may cure COVID-19

Researchers will be evaluating four potential anti-viral agents, namely, Remdesivir, Hydroxychloroquine, Lopinavir-Ritonavir, and a combination of Lopinavir-Ritonavir with Interferon (ß1a).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

To find a cure for the deadly novel coronavirus, India will begin the clinical trials to test the effectiveness of four anti-viral drugs. The fast-tracked study will be undertaken as a part of the World Health Organization’s “solidarity trial”.

WHO launched the solidarity trial with the aim of bringing the world together in the efforts to find a cure for the deadly virus that has killed nearly 3,00,000 people across the world in the past few months. Even if these drugs do not provide a complete cure, they could at least slow the progression of the disease and improve the chances of survival among COVID-19 patients.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) announced on May 13 that the trials have begun on COVID-19 patients across nine sites in the country, reported the Economic Times. Commenting on this, Sheela Godbole, a senior scientist who is the national coordinator for the solidarity trial in India, said: “The required regulatory and ethical approvals have already been obtained and clinical trial sites have started to recruit patients in the trial.”

ICMR has informed that researchers will be evaluating four potential anti-viral agents — Remdesivir, Hydroxychloroquine, Lopinavir-Ritonavir and a combination of Lopinavir-Ritonavir with Interferon (ß1a).

Coronavirus pandemic: A look at all the COVID-19 'cures' suggested so far

The drug Lopinavir-Ritonavir is used to treat HIV, while chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine are anti-malarial drugs and Interferon ß1a is used in Hepatitis C treatment.

Apart from Remdesivir, which is a new drug made by US firm Gilead, all the other three anti-viral agents are generic drugs manufactured by Indian pharmaceutical firms. Earlier this week, Gilead voluntarily gave license to three Indian firms along with 126 other countries to manufacture the drug.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

First Published on May 14, 2020 12:46 pm

