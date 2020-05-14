Live now
May 14, 2020 07:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: UN forecasts pandemic to shrink world economy by 3.2%
Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact. Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 74,281.
Today is the fifty-first day of India’s nationwide lockdown, meant to stop the novel coronavirus pandemic. Known COVID-19 cases in India stand at 74,281. The death toll in India due to the outbreak has reached 2,415.
A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Rs 20 lakh crore economic relief package, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman yesterday announced the first tranche of the package’s details. The finance minister is expected to make more such announcements in the coming days.There have been over 43.4 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally. At least 2.96 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
UN forecasts pandemic to shrink world economy by 3.2%
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Germany will start to relax from May 16 some border controls introduced in March to slow the spread of the coronavirus with the aim of having free travel in Europe from mid-June, Interior Minster Horst Seehofer has said.
The tentative step, aimed partly at helping the tourism sector, comes as the European Commission prepares to urge a return to "unrestricted free movement", though that push will stop if there is a major second wave of infections. (Input from Reuters)
In this tweet from ANI: Images of people leaving from Nashik, Maharashtra in a 'Shramik special train' for Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, late yesterday.
Coronavirus in US LIVE updates | United States has recorded 1,813 more deaths in the past 24 hours due to COVID-19, taking the total number of fatalities to 84,059, according to Johns Hopkins University CSSE.
Coronavirus impact | UN forecasts pandemic to shrink world economy by 3.2 percent
The United Nations has forecast that the coronavirus pandemic will shrink the world economy by 3.2 percent this year, the sharpest contraction since the Great Depression in the 1930s.
The UN's mid-year report said the impact of the coronavirus crisis is expected to slash global economic output by nearly $8.5 trillion over the next two years, wiping out nearly all gains of the last four years.
In January, before COVID-19 became a pandemic, the UN had forecast a modest acceleration in growth of 2.5 percent in 2020. (Input from AP)
Lockdown 4.0 details?
Additionally, PM Modi, during his address to the nation on May 12 said that details of ‘Lockdown 4.0’ will be announced before May 18. That announcement could also happen today.
The finance minister said that she, and her team, would be making announcements related to the economic package in the days to come. The next set of announcements could be made today.
We will bring you the latest updates of the same.
A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a Rs 20 lakh crore economic relief package to help support the economy amid the pandemic, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the first tranche of the package’s details yesterday.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 74,281. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 24,386 patients have recovered, 2,415 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 47,480. Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Delhi are the worst-affected areas.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia, Turkey, Brazil and Peru are rising rapidly.