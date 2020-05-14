Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: UN forecasts pandemic to shrink world economy by 3.2%

Today is the fifty-first day of India’s nationwide lockdown, meant to stop the novel coronavirus pandemic. Known COVID-19 cases in India stand at 74,281. The death toll in India due to the outbreak has reached 2,415.

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Rs 20 lakh crore economic relief package, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman yesterday announced the first tranche of the package’s details. The finance minister is expected to make more such announcements in the coming days.

There have been over 43.4 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally. At least 2.96 lakh people have died so far.