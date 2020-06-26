App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 07:39 PM IST

Coronavirus pandemic | In West Bengal, COVID-19 test price fixed at Rs 2,250, treatment cost capped in private hospitals

Following the footsteps of Delhi and Maharashtra, the Bengal government also issued a formal advisory to all private hospitals to regulate treatment costs.

File image
File image

The West Bengal government on June 26 announced a cap on the cost of coronavirus treatment in private hospitals and has also fixed the COVID-19 test cost at Rs 2,250. The price of PPE kits also cannot exceed Rs 1,000 in Bengal.

Following the footsteps of Delhi and Maharashtra, the Bengal government also issued a formal advisory to all private hospitals to regulate treatment costs. The decision was taken unanimously at an all-party meeting held in the state, reported Times Now.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said: “At times, people are being confused and sometimes people are fleeced. We had issued a guideline in the past but that was not adhered to. I have asked the chief secretary to issue a fresh guideline in consultation with the health secretary. This is not the time for business but humanity. We must serve the people. Let us all come together and stand by the people.”

related news

The Bengal CM, who had recently extended the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state till July 31, also revised the night curfew timings from 10 pm to 5 am, reported Hindustan Times.

The total number of coronavirus cases in West Bengal has breached the 15,000-mark, while the fatality has neared 600. At the same time, the number of coronavirus patients who recovered from the disease and got discharged from hospitals rose to more than 10,000 in the state. The state’s fatality rate has declined consistently since June 11 and is now at 4.52 percent.

First Published on Jun 26, 2020 07:39 pm

tags #coronavirus #coronavirus test #coronavirus treatment #West Bengal government

