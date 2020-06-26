Coronavirus pandemic | In West Bengal, COVID-19 test price fixed at Rs 2,250, treatment cost capped in private hospitals

The West Bengal government on June 26 announced a cap on the cost of coronavirus treatment in private hospitals and has also fixed the COVID-19 test cost at Rs 2,250. The price of PPE kits also cannot exceed Rs 1,000 in Bengal.

Following the footsteps of Delhi and Maharashtra, the Bengal government also issued a formal advisory to all private hospitals to regulate treatment costs. The decision was taken unanimously at an all-party meeting held in the state, reported Times Now.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said: “At times, people are being confused and sometimes people are fleeced. We had issued a guideline in the past but that was not adhered to. I have asked the chief secretary to issue a fresh guideline in consultation with the health secretary. This is not the time for business but humanity. We must serve the people. Let us all come together and stand by the people.”

The Bengal CM, who had recently extended the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state till July 31, also revised the night curfew timings from 10 pm to 5 am, reported Hindustan Times.

The total number of coronavirus cases in West Bengal has breached the 15,000-mark, while the fatality has neared 600. At the same time, the number of coronavirus patients who recovered from the disease and got discharged from hospitals rose to more than 10,000 in the state. The state’s fatality rate has declined consistently since June 11 and is now at 4.52 percent.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy